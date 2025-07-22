Kaida Biopharma Participates In The Virtual Investor“What's Your Story” Summer Spotlight On-Demand Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Video webcast now available on-demand

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaida BioPharma (“Kaida” or the“Company”), an early-stage pharma company dedicated to advancing targeted anti-cancer therapies to address hormone-driven cancers affecting women, today announced Stella Vnook, PhD, Co-Founder of Kaida, participated in the Virtual Investor“What's Your Story” Summer Spotlight On-Demand Conference .

For the event, Dr. Vnook dove deeper into her dedication to the Company, how she got to where she is today and provided insight into why she is so passionate about the Company's program in development.

The on-demand video webcast is now available on virtualinvestorco.com .

About Kaida BioPharma

Kaida BioPharma was founded on the research principles and clinical evidence of the therapeutic benefit of blocking the binding of prolactin (PRL), a multifunctional hormone, to its receptor (PRLR), given their roles as growth factors in tumor growth and proliferation. The Company's lead product candidate KAD101 is a growth hormone antagonist designed to selective and effectively block the tumoral PRL/PRLR axis which has been shown to induce programmed cell death (autophagy) in gynecologic tumors. The Company is collaborating closely with Dr. John Langenheim, professor at Thomas Jefferson University, and Dr. Anil Sood, professor and vice chair for translational research in the departments of gynecologic oncology and cancer biology at MD Anderson Cancer Center, who have both published extensive research on prolactin and its role as a growth factor in tumor growth and progression and the potential therapeutic benefit of KAD101. Kaida is dedicated to providing a new hope for patients with treatment-resistant gynecological cancers. The Company's mission is to develop innovative therapies that target the specific needs of those patients, offering a medical treatment that can make a significant difference. For more information, please visit .

