JMU Experts Offer Back-To-School Insights On AI, Student Wellness, And More

As AI becomes increasingly embedded in college life, James Madison University is equipping students and faculty with the tools to think critically about its use. Professor Philip Frana , a leading voice on the ethical and educational implications of AI, urges the campus community to go beyond simply using AI - and start questioning it.

Topics Frana is available to discuss include:

- Conformity risks: How AI-generated content may push students toward generic, conformist and even mediocre expression.

- The value of originality: How tools that reduce originality or ingenuity have no place in higher education.“AI can aid brainstorming,” he said,“but it can't replace an authentic student question or genuine personal insight.”

- The design of dependency: How AI interfaces, like social media, are designed to be habit-forming, encouraging overreliance on automation.

- The role of higher education: How universities must guide educators to use AI responsibly in the service of society and empower them to contribute directly to AI innovation on campus.

- The future of education: How AI will increase the need for a university education that encourages critical thinking and fosters ethical reasoning.

In addition to Frana, the following experts are available to discuss students' health and wellness, learning routines, budgeting and dating habits:

John Almarode , a professor in the College of Education , researches transitions, recalibrating routines and enhancing learner readiness.

Jeremy Akers , a professor in the College of Health and Behavioral Studies , researches nutrition, exercise and weight management.

Trent Hargens , a professor in the College of Health and Behavioral Studies, researches the physiological links between sleep quality, physical activity and sedentary behavior.

Ron Rubin , a lecturer in the College of Business , helps students understand the importance of personal financing, identifying basic budgeting strategies, how to build creditworthiness and saving for retirement.

Dayna Henry , a professor in the College of Health and Behavioral Studies, studies sexuality education and can discuss sexual assault prevention and sexual and relationship health.

Jennie Rosier , a professor in the College of Arts and Letters , researches romantic and parent-child relationships and has done several interviews recently on Gen Z dating habits.

