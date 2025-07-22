Motorsport Games Releases Le Mans Ultimate Version 1.0, Featuring New Cars, Updated 2025 Content, And Additional Improvements

At the heart of the 1.0 release are two headline additions - the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR LMH and the Mercedes AMG LMGT3 now available as part of the base game at no extra cost to players. These cars, recreated with Studio 397's renowned attention to detail, enhance the grid with world-class performance and stunning visuals, offering players an opportunity to race two of the most exciting entries from the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship season. Additionally, the update includes the BMW M4 Evo LMGT3, revised and brought up to 2025 specifications. It is available for free to owners of the previous M4, available as part of 2024 Pack 3. The addition of 2025 season liveries is also a part of this release, with the new for 2025 car position boards for added immersion.

Beyond new vehicles, Version 1.0 brings meaningful refinements to gameplay, simulation and user experience. The LMGT3 tyre model has been revised following player and real-world feedback to reduce the steepness of grip loss and expand the thermal operating window. This update is expected to deliver a smoother, more predictable experience across all levels of skill and driving style. Usability enhancements include a reworked car setup interface, now consolidating critical elements like tyres, virtual energy, and electronics into a single, streamlined screen. The Race Weekend calendar has also been extended to support the full 2025 season, making it easier than ever for players to find and enjoy the latest content.

To simplify the purchasing experience, the game's Steam store configuration has also been updated. The BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh, McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo, and Ford Mustang LMGT3 - previously listed as free DLCs - are now part of the core game. In addition, a new 2024 WEC Bundle has been introduced, providing a convenient way for players to access all post-launch content. Existing players who own partial content will be offered a dynamic discount to complete their collection.

This latest release builds on the foundations laid by the June 2025 update, which introduced transformative multiplayer features such as driver swaps, custom liveries, and team management-bringing the social and strategic elements of real-world endurance racing into the simulation space.

“Today's launch is an important milestone for Le Mans Ultimate and our team at Motorsport Games,” said Stephen Hood, CEO of Motorsport Games.“We've worked closely with our community to deliver a simulation that balances authenticity with accessibility. With two spectacular new cars, updated physics, and key refinements, Version 1.0 represents an exciting moment for sportcar and sim racing fans.”

While Version 1.0 marks the end of the Early Access phase, development of Le Mans Ultimate continues at pace. The European Le Mans Series (ELMS) is currently in production, with newly built Silverstone assets already in progress. Motorsport Games and Studio 397 will showcase a hands-on build of the European Le Mans Series experience during the Silverstone ELMS weekend in September. The team is also working on a full-featured single-player career mode, offering players the ability to progress through contracts, teams, and driver reputation, with a release planned for early 2026.

“While today's release marks the end of Early Access, it's only the beginning of a new phase for Le Mans Ultimate,” Hood added.“We're excited to keep building with and for our players, as we continue to evolve what this platform can be. We hope to take players on a journey with this title for years to come.”

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games is a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make racing games that are authentically close to reality. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship, with its renowned Le Mans Ultimate simulation serving sim racing and sportscar fans globally. Motorsport Games also owns the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulation platforms. rFactor 2 also serves as an official sim racing platform of Formula E, whilst also powering F1 Arcade through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is also an award-winning esports partner of choice for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, creating the renowned Le Mans Virtual Series. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.

For more information about Motorsport Games visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, the related conference call and webcast which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are provided pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements or information in this press release, the related conference call and webcast that are not statements or information of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as“continue,”“will,”“may,”“could,”“should,”“expect,”“expected,”“plans,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements concerning ushering in a new era of continued development and expansion for Le Mans Ultimate, the Version 1.0 update delivering a smoother, more predictable experience across all levels of skill and driving style, continuing at pace the development of Le Mans Ultimate, Motorsport Games and Studio 397 showcasing a hands-on build of the European Le Mans Series experience during the Silverstone ELMS weekend in September, working on a full-featured single-player career mode with a release planned for early 2026and making racing games that are authentically close to reality and building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.

All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Motorsport Games and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the ability to continue development of Le Mans Ultimate in key areas, the ability to add the European Le Mans Series to the game and deliver single-player career mode as planned and the ability to make racing games that are authentically close to reality and build a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC during 2025, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Website and Social Media Disclosure

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website (ir.motorsportgames.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels, as well as social media and blogs, to communicate with our investors and the public about our company and our products. It is possible that the information we post on our websites, social media and blogs could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the websites, social media channels and blogs, including the following (which list we will update from time to time on our investor relations website):