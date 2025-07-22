Press Release Decks Explained: How To Enhance Your Media Outreach
NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think journalists read every word? Think again.
If your release is just a big chunk of text, most reporters won't get past the first few lines. But here's a secret weapon many PR pros overlook: the press release deck.
In our recent blog, you'll learn:
- What a press release deck is – and how it can help you earn more coverage How to write an effective release deck And more!
Read the full post.
