ANY.RUN Integrates With IBM Qradar SOAR To Power Businesses' Proactive Defense Against Malware
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ANY , a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, has launched its integration with IBM QRadar SOAR, enhancing SOC workflows by automating threat detection and enriching incidents with real-time data. The new app, available on IBM Exchange, allows SOC teams to quickly connect via API key, streamlining threat analysis and reducing Mean Time to Respond (MTTR).
What Businesses Gain from the Integration
The IBM QRadar SOAR and ANY integration delivers significant business benefits by automating repetitive tasks, reducing analyst workload, and enabling faster responses to critical threats.
It enhances SOC efficiency through streamlined triage and investigation, while also improving decision-making with enriched data and detailed reports. By uncovering evasive, multi-stage attacks earlier, teams can proactively manage threats.
Proactive Threat Analysis with Interactive Sandbox
ANY's Interactive Sandbox enables SOC teams to quickly analyze suspicious files and URLs in real-time across Windows, Linux, and Android environments.
With the IBM QRadar SOAR integration, companies can automate analysis of suspicious files/URLs and get instant, accurate, and actionable threat reports with IOCs, TTPs, and final verdict.
Instant Incident Enrichment with TI Lookup
ANY's TI Lookup provides fresh, real-time Indicators of Compromise (IOCs), Behavior (IOBs), and Action (IOAs) from live sandbox analyses of malware and phishing attacks across 15,000+ organizations.
With IBM QRadar SOAR integration, SOCs can speed up threat assessment with fresh, high-quality threat intelligence to quickly evaluate and prioritize threats.
To explore all the advantages of this integration and get started, visit the ANY blog for more details.
About ANY
ANY supports over 15,000 organizations worldwide, including sectors like banking, healthcare, telecom, retail, and manufacturing, by helping security teams build stronger, faster, and more resilient cybersecurity operations.
Through its cloud-based Interactive Sandbox, analysts can safely investigate and understand malware behavior across Windows, Linux, and Android systems. Combined with TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Threat Intelligence Feeds, ANY equips teams with the tools they need to accelerate investigations, reduce security risks, and collaborate more effectively.
