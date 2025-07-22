403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump accuses Obama, Biden, Clinton of undermining his 2016 election win
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has accused President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton of masterminding what he called the “crime of the century” by initiating the Russia investigation aimed at discrediting his 2016 election victory.
“Obama himself manufactured the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. Crooked Hillary, Sleepy Joe, and numerous others participated in this, THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social Monday.
“Irrefutable EVIDENCE. A major threat to our country!!!” he added.
These claims surfaced as the U.S. Department of Justice received a criminal referral from former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. She alleged a “treasonous conspiracy” involving high-ranking officials from the Obama administration to sabotage Trump’s election and challenge the democratic process.
According to Gabbard, Obama and his top national security aides orchestrated what she described as “a years-long coup” by allegedly fabricating intelligence that suggested Russian involvement in the 2016 election. She claimed this false narrative was built to delegitimize Trump’s victory over Clinton.
Gabbard also asserted that Obama-era officials supplied inaccurate or deceptive details to media outlets, including reports alleging that Russia used cyber methods to affect the election's outcome.
Following the release of related documents, Trump posted a video on his Truth Social account. The clip featured prominent Democratic figures declaring “No one is above the law,” and concluded with an AI-generated scene depicting Obama being arrested inside the Oval Office.
“Obama himself manufactured the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. Crooked Hillary, Sleepy Joe, and numerous others participated in this, THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social Monday.
“Irrefutable EVIDENCE. A major threat to our country!!!” he added.
These claims surfaced as the U.S. Department of Justice received a criminal referral from former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. She alleged a “treasonous conspiracy” involving high-ranking officials from the Obama administration to sabotage Trump’s election and challenge the democratic process.
According to Gabbard, Obama and his top national security aides orchestrated what she described as “a years-long coup” by allegedly fabricating intelligence that suggested Russian involvement in the 2016 election. She claimed this false narrative was built to delegitimize Trump’s victory over Clinton.
Gabbard also asserted that Obama-era officials supplied inaccurate or deceptive details to media outlets, including reports alleging that Russia used cyber methods to affect the election's outcome.
Following the release of related documents, Trump posted a video on his Truth Social account. The clip featured prominent Democratic figures declaring “No one is above the law,” and concluded with an AI-generated scene depicting Obama being arrested inside the Oval Office.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment