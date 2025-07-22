Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump accuses Obama, Biden, Clinton of undermining his 2016 election win

Trump accuses Obama, Biden, Clinton of undermining his 2016 election win


2025-07-22 09:00:46
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has accused President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton of masterminding what he called the “crime of the century” by initiating the Russia investigation aimed at discrediting his 2016 election victory.

“Obama himself manufactured the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. Crooked Hillary, Sleepy Joe, and numerous others participated in this, THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social Monday.
“Irrefutable EVIDENCE. A major threat to our country!!!” he added.

These claims surfaced as the U.S. Department of Justice received a criminal referral from former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. She alleged a “treasonous conspiracy” involving high-ranking officials from the Obama administration to sabotage Trump’s election and challenge the democratic process.

According to Gabbard, Obama and his top national security aides orchestrated what she described as “a years-long coup” by allegedly fabricating intelligence that suggested Russian involvement in the 2016 election. She claimed this false narrative was built to delegitimize Trump’s victory over Clinton.

Gabbard also asserted that Obama-era officials supplied inaccurate or deceptive details to media outlets, including reports alleging that Russia used cyber methods to affect the election's outcome.

Following the release of related documents, Trump posted a video on his Truth Social account. The clip featured prominent Democratic figures declaring “No one is above the law,” and concluded with an AI-generated scene depicting Obama being arrested inside the Oval Office.


MENAFN22072025000045017281ID1109831870

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search