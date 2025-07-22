'When You Are Rich You Don't Care': Man Shares Photo Of Dumped Starbucks Cups On Navi Mumbai Streets, Netizens React
Barai further took a jibe, stating,“Just two days ago, Navi Mumbai was declared the third cleanest city in India, and see the behaviour of citizens.”
The results of the Central Government's annual cleanliness survey were announced in New Delhi on July 17, where Indore emerged as India's cleanest city. Surat and Navi Mumbai followed, grabbing the second and third positions, respectively.
The post evoked a flurry of reactions, with one user suggesting Barai should have thrown the trash in a dustbin rather than clicking pictures.
“POV: The person who clicks can also throw it in the dustbin 😏 Har chiz X pe daalna zaruri hai kya?” a user commented.
To this, Barai replied:“Sir sir sir, I clicked the photographs. Please, you're welcome to join our Sunday drive and learn something from it. Then write like this - we will be more than happy to listen.
Our drive details will be shared, and your guidance will surely help our city become cleaner.”
He added:“Sirrr, this post is not for attention. It's just to create awareness. My intention is to spread this so more people read and watch it, so they can at least teach their near and dear ones. Social handles are not only for posting good and fancy things.”
"I am sure many people agree."
Another user said:“They should be immediately traced through CCTV footage and punished - it will be a deterrent for others.”
A third user advocated for the implementation of a fine policy:“Till the time fines are not imposed... the common man won't learn,” he said.
A fourth user highlighted the lack of dustbins in public spaces:“This is disgusting. But tell me - was there a trash can there? I hardly see proper trash cans anywhere in India.”
A fifth user said:“When you are rich you don't care. - that is how to explain this attitude.”
