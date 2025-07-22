Air India's Hong Kongdelhi Flight Catches Fire After Landing At Airport 'Passengers Safe, Aircraft Grounded'
The incident took place on Flight AI 315, which landed in Delhi on the evening of July 22. The fire broke out in the aircraft's auxiliary power unit (APU) after it had parked at the gate and while passengers had begun disembarking.
Confirming the incident, an Air India spokesperson said, "Flight AI 315, operating from Hong Kong to Delhi on 22 July 2025, experienced an auxiliary power unit (APU) fire shortly after it had landed and parked at the gate. The incident occurred while passengers had begun disembarking, and the APU was automatically shut down as per system design."
The airline added that, "There was some damage to the aircraft; however, passengers and crew members disembarked normally and are safe. The aircraft has been grounded for further investigations and the regulator has been duly notified."
Officials from Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) confirmed the fire was promptly extinguished and said that a detailed investigation is currently underway.
