3 Realistic Ways Bryan Mbeumo Could Slot Into Manchester United's XI After £71M Switch

Ruben Amorim has big plans for his new £71m man. Here's how Bryan Mbeumo might fit into United's setup next season, with one surprise role you probably didn't expect.

Ruben Amorim's system thrives on two narrow playmakers behind a central striker. With Matheus Cunha already lined up to operate on the left, Bryan Mbeumo could be slotted into the right-sided No.10 role.

While he's known as a wide winger, Mbeumo often drifts into half-spaces to use his stronger left foot for shooting or threading passes. Transitioning from the touchline to a more central area won't be an issue.

At Brentford, Mbeumo often latched onto long diagonal passes from deep, and at United, he could link up the same way, with Bruno Fernandes potentially playing deeper to move those balls forward.

Possible XI (3-4-2-1): Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro; Amad, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Højlund

With Amad Diallo also in the picture, Amorim may opt to rotate Mbeumo into a right wing-back role when needed. While not his preferred position, Mbeumo's pace and output in Brentford's hard-pressing style make him capable of handling it.

He led the Premier League in successful crosses last season, cutting inside onto his left foot and delivering deep into the box. Those traits translate well in a wing-back position where both work rate and delivery are key.

Possible XI (3-4-2-1): Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro; Mbeumo, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Amad, Cunha; Højlund

While it won't be Amorim's first-choice plan, Mbeumo is more than just a wide creator, he's a goalscorer. The Cameroonian netted 20 Premier League goals last season, a tally bettered only by Salah, Haaland, and Isak.

With pace and increasing calmness in front of goal, Mbeumo offers United a sharp alternative through the middle when Hojlund needs rest or form dips. His movement and finishing are lethal enough to justify the experiment.

Possible XI (3-4-2-1): Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Amad, Cunha; Mbeumo