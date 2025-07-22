Delhi-Bound Air India Flight Catches Fire After Landing, All Passengers Safe

A serious incident occurred at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday, July 22, 2025. An Air India flight arriving from Hong Kong caught fire after landing. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

What happened

The fire broke out in Flight AI 315, which had just landed in Delhi. The flight had arrived from Hong Kong. According to Air India, the fire started in the aircraft's Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) after the plane had parked at the gate.

The APU is a small engine at the back of the aircraft. It helps power systems when the main engines are off. The system detected the fire and automatically shut down the APU.

Passengers are safe

The good news is that all passengers and crew were safe. The fire began while people were already leaving the plane. Everyone was able to get off the aircraft safely and calmly. Air India confirmed this in an official statement.

Investigation is underway

After the incident, the aircraft was grounded for inspection. Air India said that the aviation regulator has been informed. Investigators will now check what caused the APU fire and whether any safety procedures need to change.

Air India's response

Air India responded quickly to the fire and followed safety procedures. The airline said that passenger safety is its top priority. The crew acted as trained, and the aircraft's systems worked properly by shutting off the APU.