Dixon Technologies' Profit Declines 39 Pc Sequentially To Rs 280 Crore In Q1
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 465 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY25).
However, the net profit of the homegrown company doubled on year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 139.70 crore that it reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago (Q1 FY25).
The revenue from operation also saw a decent uptick both sequentially and year-on-year, reaching at Rs 12,835.66 crore from Rs 10,292.54 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 6,579.8 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.
The Mobile and Other EMS Division's operating profit contribution increased to 82 per cent from 69 per cent in the previous year, and its share of total revenue increased to 91 per cent from 79 per cent in the first quarter of FY25.
The company EBITDA rose to Rs 484 crore in the quarter, a surge of 89 per cent YoY.
Meanwhile, the company saw a jump of Rs 2,497 crore in its total expenses to Rs 12,478.58 crore from Rs 9,981.92 crore in the January-March quarter (Q4 FY25).
The shares of the company settled in the negative territory on Tuesday. The stock closed at Rs 16,110.0, down Rs 171 or 1.05 per cent.
The company's shares have recovered well after continuing to be under pressure, rising 21.3 per cent since plunging to a two-month low of Rs 13,280 in late June.
The stock experienced bullish run from February 2023 to December 2024, yielding an impressive 559 per cent return and reaching an all-time high of Rs 19,148 per share. Post the rally, the shares experienced some correction due to profit booking, but they have since bounced back.
The stock is currently 16 per cent below its peak at Rs 16,112.
