Sickle Cell Disease: India Achieves Milestone With 6 Cr Screenings, Says Govt

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) A total of 6 crore people in the country have been screened for Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) against the targeted 7 crore under the National Sickle Cell Mission, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

Sickle Cell Disease is a chronic, single-gene disorder that causes a debilitating systemic syndrome characterised by chronic anaemia, acute painful episodes, organ infarction, and chronic organ damage, significantly reducing life expectancy.

The genetic blood disorder affects the entire life of the patient, as it leads to various severe health complications.

Of the 6 crore people screened,“2.15 lakh individuals were diagnosed with the disease and 16.7 lakh were identified as carriers”, the Ministry said.

In addition,“2.6 crore health cards have been distributed by the respective states to the screened individuals,” it added.

Further, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat reported the highest incidence of sickle cell diagnosis.

States like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Telangana, Karnataka, and Uttarakhand achieved a high percentage of screening relative to their targets, the Ministry said.

The disease is particularly prevalent in India, especially among the tribal population, though it also affects non-tribals.

To address the burden, the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Madhya Pradesh on July 1, 2023.

The mission aims to eliminate sickle cell disease as a public health problem in India before 2047 by universal screening of 7 crore individuals aged 0-40 years in affected tribal areas by FY 2025-26.

“Screening is conducted using validated Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) kits, which ensure rapid, reliable, and confirmatory results. A dedicated dashboard and a sickle cell disease portal have also been established by the government to consolidate screening data from all participating states,” the Ministry said.

“Future priorities encompass intensifying screening efforts to meet the remaining target and ensuring follow-up and counselling services for individuals diagnosed as diseased or carriers,” it added.