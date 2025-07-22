403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Targets People-Smuggling Gangs
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is implementing a new wave of penalties, including asset freezes and travel prohibitions, aimed at individuals aiding unauthorized small-boat journeys across the English Channel, according to Foreign Secretary David Lammy’s statement on Tuesday.
These actions are scheduled to take effect starting Wednesday and come as a reaction to the growing number of boat crossings from mainland Europe to the UK.
British authorities emphasize that this route is being used more frequently for unlawful migration and is connected to structured smuggling operations.
“The UK has created the world’s first sanctions regime targeting gangs involved in people smuggling and irregular migration, along with their enablers,” Lammy declared.
This refers to a legal system introduced in January that permits financial asset blocking and bans on entering the UK for those participating in such activities.
The enforcement of these measures follows increasing public anxiety, fueled by reports suggesting links between some migrants and violent behavior, including alleged cases of sexual violence.
Demonstrations have erupted across the country, demanding tighter regulations at accommodation centers for asylum seekers and clearer information on offenders.
Data from the Home Office shows that nearly 20,000 individuals arrived in Britain via small boats during the first six months of 2025—representing a 50% rise compared to 2024 and 75% more than in 2023.
Earlier in July, the UK and Germany reached an agreement to deepen their collaboration on migration management.
As part of the deal, Berlin committed to outlawing the storage of boats and engines meant for Channel crossings.
The agreement also includes shared intelligence and coordinated efforts to dismantle trafficking networks.
Meanwhile, a separate arrangement with France allows the UK to return individuals arriving by small boats, in exchange for admitting an equal number of pre-screened asylum applicants through authorized routes.
These actions are scheduled to take effect starting Wednesday and come as a reaction to the growing number of boat crossings from mainland Europe to the UK.
British authorities emphasize that this route is being used more frequently for unlawful migration and is connected to structured smuggling operations.
“The UK has created the world’s first sanctions regime targeting gangs involved in people smuggling and irregular migration, along with their enablers,” Lammy declared.
This refers to a legal system introduced in January that permits financial asset blocking and bans on entering the UK for those participating in such activities.
The enforcement of these measures follows increasing public anxiety, fueled by reports suggesting links between some migrants and violent behavior, including alleged cases of sexual violence.
Demonstrations have erupted across the country, demanding tighter regulations at accommodation centers for asylum seekers and clearer information on offenders.
Data from the Home Office shows that nearly 20,000 individuals arrived in Britain via small boats during the first six months of 2025—representing a 50% rise compared to 2024 and 75% more than in 2023.
Earlier in July, the UK and Germany reached an agreement to deepen their collaboration on migration management.
As part of the deal, Berlin committed to outlawing the storage of boats and engines meant for Channel crossings.
The agreement also includes shared intelligence and coordinated efforts to dismantle trafficking networks.
Meanwhile, a separate arrangement with France allows the UK to return individuals arriving by small boats, in exchange for admitting an equal number of pre-screened asylum applicants through authorized routes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment