India Plans to Deploy AI to Combat Crimes Against Women
(MENAFN) In a decisive move to tackle the surge in violence against women, India’s Home Ministry has informed the Supreme Court of plans to deploy artificial intelligence-driven facial recognition, smart lighting, and drone surveillance across vulnerable zones.
This announcement was made during proceedings addressing a public interest litigation brought by the Supreme Court Women Lawyers' Association, which highlighted the alarming increase in crimes targeting women nationwide, media reported.
The Home Ministry revealed that AI technology will soon be operational at seven major railway stations, including those in Delhi and Mumbai, according to media.
Alongside facial recognition, the government intends to introduce automatic license plate recognition systems and enhanced smart lighting infrastructure. Drones will be employed to keep constant watch over high-risk areas, the ministry stated.
The ministry further detailed to the Supreme Court that the National Data Sharing and Exchange Platform holds sensitive data — such as names, addresses, photos, and fingerprints — of individuals involved in sexual offenses including rape, stalking, and child abuse, the media added.
Currently, this database comprises 2.02 million records accessible to police stations and law enforcement agencies nationwide via the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS). This platform integrates key justice sectors—police, courts, prisons, forensic labs, and prosecution—using cutting-edge technology, the ministry explained.
However, the Supreme Court Women Lawyers' Association criticized the existing measures, arguing they have yet to yield significant impact in curbing violence against women, as reported by media.
Supporting the urgency, data from India’s National Crime Records Bureau shows crimes against women climbed from 5.8 million cases in 2018 to 6.6 million in 2022. Adding to the distress, a recent case involved a 20-year-old student who, after enduring repeated sexual harassment by a senior teacher, died from burns covering 90% of her body following an attempted self-immolation at her college principal’s office, according to reports.
