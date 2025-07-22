Vemanti Group To Take Full Ownership Of ONUS Pro
“This milestone reflects our continued commitment to building a leading global fintech company,” said Tan Tran, CEO of Vemanti Group.“ONUS Pro has demonstrated strong fundamentals and consistent growth. With full ownership, we can move faster, expand more effectively, and scale with greater confidence.”
ONUS Pro continues to demonstrate strong growth momentum. Based on sustained platform activity and user expansion, the Company is raising its 2025 revenue forecast above the previously estimated $30 million.
In parallel, Vemanti has engaged in strategic partnership discussions with xBank ( ), a next-generation digital banking platform. The parties are exploring future integration opportunities aimed at bridging traditional banking services with blockchain-powered digital assets. The proposed collaboration would target small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and retail clients, delivering seamless, compliant, and accessible financial solutions.
As part of its broader digital asset strategy, the Company is also evaluating regulatory pathways under the recently introduced GENIUS Act to support its USD-backed stablecoin initiative, USDV. Leveraging this legislation could position the Company to offer a compliant and scalable cross-border payment solution-linking U.S. digital finance infrastructure with Southeast Asia's growing demand for stable, secure remittance and payment tools.
“We believe the future of finance lies in convergence,” added Tran.“Partnering with xBank and aligning with the GENIUS Act puts us at the intersection of innovation and regulatory clarity, allowing ONUS Pro and USDV to deliver real-world utility across both fiat and digital ecosystems.”
About Vemanti
Vemanti Group, Inc. is a diversified technology holding company with a focus on the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. The Company operates across various sectors of leading-edge digital financial services and seeks growth through strategic partnerships, joint ventures, or mergers and acquisitions. By leveraging synergies and complementary strengths of these relationships, we look to diversify and expand our market reach. Ultimately, as a publicly traded company, we're committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders while actively seeking out new opportunities. Learn more at:
About XPLOR
XPLOR Technology Pte. Ltd. is a technology-focused holding company based in Singapore, managing a portfolio of next-generation financial technology ventures. The company is dedicated to harnessing trend-setting technology to redefine the financial landscape. It invests in and supports projects that push the boundaries of digital finance, focusing on scalability, security, and user-centric innovations. With a strong approach to integrating advanced technological solutions across its subsidiaries, XPLOR ensures that each entity is well-equipped to lead in their respective markets, driving progress and profitability in the dynamic fintech sector.
About Onus Finance
Onus Finance UAB is a financial services company that offers a crypto wallet and exchange for buying and selling digital assets. Established in April 2022 and headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, Onus Finance UAB is a pioneer of financial innovation, offering cutting-edge cryptocurrency solutions. As the flagship offering of ONUS Finance, ONUS Pro provides a state-of-the-art platform for cryptocurrency trading, prioritizing security, user-friendly interfaces, and advanced trading features to serve a global clientele. It's arguably one of the most recognized exchanges in Southeast Asia. The platform provides a complete ecosystem of investment products, offering access to over 600 assets.
About xBank
XBC, JSC, doing business as“xBank,” is a Vietnam-based digital banking platform committed to empowering underserved individuals and small businesses with modern financial services. Leveraging intuitive mobile technology, robust compliance, and seamless fintech integrations, xBank delivers secure, accessible solutions for payments, lending, and savings. Designed for emerging market users, xBank bridges the gap between traditional banking and next-generation digital finance-bringing inclusive, forward-thinking financial tools to those who need them most.
