Vemanti Group To Take Full Ownership Of ONUS Pro

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Irvine, CA, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vemanti Group, Inc. ("Vemanti" or the "Company") (OTC: VMNT) today announced that it has reached an agreement in principle to acquire the remaining 49% equity interest in XPLOR Technology Pte. Ltd. ("XPLOR"), the Singapore-based parent company of ONUS Pro ( ), a leading cryptocurrency exchange in Southeast Asia. The parties are currently working to finalize and execute definitive agreements, with the transaction expected to close in Q3 2025. Upon completion, this transaction would bring Vemanti's ownership of ONUS Pro to 100%, strengthening operational control and strategic alignment ahead of the Company's planned uplisting to NASDAQ.

“This milestone reflects our continued commitment to building a leading global fintech company,” said Tan Tran, CEO of Vemanti Group.“ONUS Pro has demonstrated strong fundamentals and consistent growth. With full ownership, we can move faster, expand more effectively, and scale with greater confidence.”

ONUS Pro continues to demonstrate strong growth momentum. Based on sustained platform activity and user expansion, the Company is raising its 2025 revenue forecast above the previously estimated $30 million.

In parallel, Vemanti has engaged in strategic partnership discussions with xBank ( ), a next-generation digital banking platform. The parties are exploring future integration opportunities aimed at bridging traditional banking services with blockchain-powered digital assets. The proposed collaboration would target small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and retail clients, delivering seamless, compliant, and accessible financial solutions.

As part of its broader digital asset strategy, the Company is also evaluating regulatory pathways under the recently introduced GENIUS Act to support its USD-backed stablecoin initiative, USDV. Leveraging this legislation could position the Company to offer a compliant and scalable cross-border payment solution-linking U.S. digital finance infrastructure with Southeast Asia's growing demand for stable, secure remittance and payment tools.

“We believe the future of finance lies in convergence,” added Tran.“Partnering with xBank and aligning with the GENIUS Act puts us at the intersection of innovation and regulatory clarity, allowing ONUS Pro and USDV to deliver real-world utility across both fiat and digital ecosystems.”

About Vemanti

Vemanti Group, Inc. is a diversified technology holding company with a focus on the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. The Company operates across various sectors of leading-edge digital financial services and seeks growth through strategic partnerships, joint ventures, or mergers and acquisitions. By leveraging synergies and complementary strengths of these relationships, we look to diversify and expand our market reach. Ultimately, as a publicly traded company, we're committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders while actively seeking out new opportunities. Learn more at:

About XPLOR

XPLOR Technology Pte. Ltd. is a technology-focused holding company based in Singapore, managing a portfolio of next-generation financial technology ventures. The company is dedicated to harnessing trend-setting technology to redefine the financial landscape. It invests in and supports projects that push the boundaries of digital finance, focusing on scalability, security, and user-centric innovations. With a strong approach to integrating advanced technological solutions across its subsidiaries, XPLOR ensures that each entity is well-equipped to lead in their respective markets, driving progress and profitability in the dynamic fintech sector.

About Onus Finance

Onus Finance UAB is a financial services company that offers a crypto wallet and exchange for buying and selling digital assets. Established in April 2022 and headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, Onus Finance UAB is a pioneer of financial innovation, offering cutting-edge cryptocurrency solutions. As the flagship offering of ONUS Finance, ONUS Pro provides a state-of-the-art platform for cryptocurrency trading, prioritizing security, user-friendly interfaces, and advanced trading features to serve a global clientele. It's arguably one of the most recognized exchanges in Southeast Asia. The platform provides a complete ecosystem of investment products, offering access to over 600 assets.

About xBank

XBC, JSC, doing business as“xBank,” is a Vietnam-based digital banking platform committed to empowering underserved individuals and small businesses with modern financial services. Leveraging intuitive mobile technology, robust compliance, and seamless fintech integrations, xBank delivers secure, accessible solutions for payments, lending, and savings. Designed for emerging market users, xBank bridges the gap between traditional banking and next-generation digital finance-bringing inclusive, forward-thinking financial tools to those who need them most.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include,“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) prior to January 23, 2025. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's filings with the SEC prior to January 23, 2025. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

