Hometrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of The Year Ending December 31, 2025 And Declaration Of A Quarterly Dividend
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|(Dollars in thousands)
| Average
Balance
Outstanding
| Interest
Earned /
Paid
| Yield /
Rate
| Average
Balance
Outstanding
| Interest
Earned /
Paid
| Yield /
Rate
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans receivable(1)
|$
|3,804,502
|$
|60,440
|6.37
|%
|$
|3,802,003
|$
|58,613
|6.25
|%
|Debt securities available for sale
|149,611
|1,658
|4.45
|152,659
|1,787
|4.75
|Other interest-earning assets(2)
|149,175
|1,543
|4.15
|206,242
|3,235
|6.36
|Total interest-earning assets
|4,103,288
|63,641
|6.22
|4,160,904
|63,635
|6.20
|Other assets
|263,603
|266,141
|Total assets
|$
|4,366,891
|$
|4,427,045
|Liabilities and equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Interest-bearing checking accounts
|$
|563,817
|$
|1,251
|0.89
|%
|$
|573,316
|$
|1,324
|0.94
|%
|Money market accounts
|1,329,973
|9,004
|2.72
|1,345,575
|9,177
|2.77
|Savings accounts
|182,340
|37
|0.08
|183,354
|38
|0.08
|Certificate accounts
|868,321
|8,564
|3.96
|951,715
|9,824
|4.19
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2,944,451
|18,856
|2.57
|3,053,960
|20,363
|2.70
|Junior subordinated debt
|10,154
|206
|8.14
|10,129
|205
|8.21
|Borrowings
|31,154
|350
|4.51
|12,301
|160
|5.28
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,985,759
|19,412
|2.61
|3,076,390
|20,728
|2.73
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|744,585
|719,522
|Other liabilities
|59,973
|70,821
|Total liabilities
|3,790,317
|3,866,733
|Stockholders' equity
|576,574
|560,312
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|4,366,891
|$
|4,427,045
|Net earning assets
|$
|1,117,529
|$
|1,084,514
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|137.43
|%
|135.25
|%
|Non-tax-equivalent
|Net interest income
|$
|44,229
|$
|42,907
|Interest rate spread
|3.61
|%
|3.47
|%
|Net interest margin(3)
|4.32
|%
|4.18
|%
|Tax-equivalent(4)
|Net interest income
|$
|44,660
|$
|43,325
|Interest rate spread
|3.65
|%
|3.51
|%
|Net interest margin(3)
|4.37
|%
|4.22
|%
(1) Average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.
(2) Average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments and deposits in other banks.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Tax-equivalent results include adjustments to interest income of $431 and $418 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.
Total interest and dividend income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 did not vary significantly when compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. Regarding the components of this income, loan interest income increased $1.8 million, or 3.1%, primarily due to an increase in yield on loans and an additional day in the current quarter, which was offset by a $1.7 million, or 52.3%, decrease in other investments and interest-bearing deposits income, mainly due to a $1.0 million, or 78.9%, decrease in SBIC investment income where significant investment appreciation was recognized in the prior quarter. Accretion income on acquired loans of $1.0 million and $322,000 was recognized during the same periods, respectively, and was included in interest income on loans.
Total interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 decreased $1.3 million, or 6.3%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily the result of a decline in the average balance of certificate accounts, specifically brokered deposits, and a decline in the average cost of funds across funding categories.
The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including the difference in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:
| Increase / (Decrease)
Due to
| Total
Increase /
(Decrease)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Volume
|Rate
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans receivable
|$
|703
|$
|1,124
|$
|1,827
|Debt securities available for sale
|(17
|)
|(112
|)
|(129
|)
|Other interest-earning assets
|(878
|)
|(814
|)
|(1,692
|)
|Total interest-earning assets
|(192
|)
|198
|6
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Interest-bearing checking accounts
|(8
|)
|(65
|)
|(73
|)
|Money market accounts
|(7
|)
|(166
|)
|(173
|)
|Savings accounts
|-
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|Certificate accounts
|(767
|)
|(493
|)
|(1,260
|)
|Junior subordinated debt
|3
|(2
|)
|1
|Borrowings
|249
|(59
|)
|190
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|(530
|)
|(786
|)
|(1,316
|)
|Increase in net interest income
|$
|1,322
Provision for Credit Losses. The provision for credit losses is the amount of expense that, based on our judgment, is required to maintain the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") at an appropriate level under the current expected credit losses model.
The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision for credit losses:
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|$ Change
|% Change
|Provision for credit losses
|Loans
|$
|1,385
|$
|800
|$
|585
|73
|%
|Off-balance-sheet credit exposure
|(82
|)
|740
|(822
|)
|(111
|)
|Total provision for credit losses
|$
|1,303
|$
|1,540
|$
|(237
|)
|(15
|)%
For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $2.0 million during the quarter:
- $0.3 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix. $1.6 million benefit due to changes in qualitative adjustments, partially offset by a slight worsening of the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate. Of note, we released the $2.2 million qualitative allocation previously established for the potential impact of Hurricane Helene upon our loan portfolio which had been established in the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Any residual impact of the Hurricane is believed to have now been reflected elsewhere within the ACL calculation. $1.3 million increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $1.3 million during the quarter:
- $0.6 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix. A slight improvement in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, was offset by changes in qualitative adjustments. $0.1 million increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the amount recorded for off-balance-sheet credit exposure was the result of an increase in the balance of loan commitments offset by changes in the projected economic forecast and qualitative allocation as outlined above. For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the amount recorded for off-balance-sheet credit exposure was the result of an increase in the balance of loan commitments and changes in the loan mix and projected economic forecast as outlined above.
Noninterest Income. Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 increased $2.1 million, or 26.5%, when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Changes in the components of noninterest income are discussed below:
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|$ Change
|% Change
|Noninterest income
|Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
|$
|2,502
|$
|2,244
|$
|258
|11
|%
|Loan income and fees
|548
|721
|(173
|)
|(24
|)
|Gain on sale of loans held for sale
|2,109
|1,908
|201
|11
|Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income
|852
|842
|10
|1
|Operating lease income
|1,876
|1,379
|497
|36
|Gain on sale of branches
|1,448
|-
|1,448
|100
|Gain on sale of premises and equipment
|28
|-
|28
|100
|Other
|794
|933
|(139
|)
|(15
|)
|Total noninterest income
|$
|10,157
|$
|8,027
|$
|2,130
|27
|%
- Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The increase was primarily driven by sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans during the period. There were $7.3 million in sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $570,000 for the current quarter compared to $4.6 million sold and gains of $366,000 for the prior quarter. There were $108.8 million of HELOCs originated for sale which were sold during the current quarter with gains of $954,000 compared to $89.4 million sold with gains of $1.1 million in the prior quarter. There were $30.3 million of residential mortgage loans sold for gains of $558,000 during the current quarter compared to $18.8 million sold with gains of $473,000 in the prior quarter. Our hedging of mandatory commitments on the residential mortgage loan pipeline resulted in a net gain of $27,000 for the current quarter compared to a net gain of $13,000 for the prior quarter. Operating lease income: The increase was primarily the result of a reduction in losses recognized on the sale of previously leased equipment. We recognized net losses of $358,000 and $745,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Gain on sale of branches: On May 23, 2025, we completed the previously announced sale of our two Knoxville, Tennessee branches, recognizing a gain of $1.4 million. The gain was primarily the result of a premium received on the deposits assumed by the purchasing institution, partially offset by expenses associated with the transaction.
Noninterest Expense. Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 increased $294,000, or 0.9%, when compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. Changes in the components of noninterest expense are discussed below:
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|$ Change
|% Change
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|18,208
|$
|17,699
|$
|509
|3
|%
|Occupancy expense, net
|2,375
|2,511
|(136
|)
|(5
|)
|Computer services
|2,488
|2,805
|(317
|)
|(11
|)
|Operating lease depreciation expense
|1,789
|1,868
|(79
|)
|(4
|)
|Telephone, postage and supplies
|561
|546
|15
|3
|Marketing and advertising
|442
|452
|(10
|)
|(2
|)
|Deposit insurance premiums
|473
|511
|(38
|)
|(7
|)
|Core deposit intangible amortization
|411
|515
|(104
|)
|(20
|)
|Other
|4,508
|4,054
|454
|11
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|31,255
|$
|30,961
|$
|294
|1
|%
- Computer services: At the end of the prior calendar year, we finalized the multiyear renewal of our largest core processing contract. The decrease in expense quarter-over-quarter is a reflection of the improved vendor pricing negotiated through this effort. Other: The change was driven by an increase in loan workout expenses in addition to smaller increases across several other expense categories.
Income Taxes. The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. The effective tax rates for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 were 21.2% and 21.1%, respectively.
Comparison of Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024
Net Income. Net income totaled $31.7 million, or $1.84 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $27.5 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $4.3 million, or 15.5%. The results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were positively impacted by a $3.2 million increase in net interest income, a decrease of $2.6 million in the provision for credit losses, a $1.3 million increase in noninterest income, partially offset by a $1.6 million increase in noninterest expense. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.
Net Interest Income. The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income earned on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
| Average
Balance
Outstanding
| Interest
Earned /
Paid
| Yield /
Rate
| Average
Balance
Outstanding
| Interest
Earned /
Paid
| Yield /
Rate
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans receivable(1)
|$
|3,803,259
|$
|119,053
|6.31
|%
|$
|3,874,740
|$
|122,113
|6.34
|%
|Debt securities available for sale
|151,127
|3,445
|4.60
|130,510
|2,808
|4.33
|Other interest-earning assets(2)
|177,551
|4,778
|5.43
|135,936
|3,848
|5.69
|Total interest-earning assets
|4,131,937
|127,276
|6.21
|4,141,186
|128,769
|6.25
|Other assets
|264,865
|282,550
|Total assets
|$
|4,396,802
|$
|4,423,736
|Liabilities and equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Interest-bearing checking accounts
|$
|568,540
|$
|2,575
|0.91
|%
|$
|588,567
|$
|2,870
|0.98
|%
|Money market accounts
|1,337,731
|18,180
|2.74
|1,289,758
|19,340
|3.02
|Savings accounts
|182,844
|75
|0.08
|189,887
|84
|0.09
|Certificate accounts
|909,787
|18,389
|4.08
|895,242
|19,162
|4.30
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2,998,902
|39,219
|2.64
|2,963,454
|41,456
|2.81
|Junior subordinated debt
|10,142
|411
|8.17
|10,042
|470
|9.41
|Borrowings
|21,780
|510
|4.72
|95,235
|2,902
|6.13
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,030,824
|40,140
|2.67
|3,068,731
|44,828
|2.94
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|732,123
|789,565
|Other liabilities
|65,367
|50,224
|Total liabilities
|3,828,314
|3,908,520
|Stockholders' equity
|568,488
|515,216
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|4,396,802
|$
|4,423,736
|Net earning assets
|$
|1,101,113
|$
|1,072,455
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|136.33
|%
|134.95
|%
|Non-tax-equivalent
|Net interest income
|$
|87,136
|$
|83,941
|Interest rate spread
|3.54
|%
|3.31
|%
|Net interest margin(3)
|4.25
|%
|4.08
|%
|Tax-equivalent(4)
|Net interest income
|$
|87,985
|$
|84,645
|Interest rate spread
|3.58
|%
|3.35
|%
|Net interest margin(3)
|4.29
|%
|4.11
|%
(1) Average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.
(2) Average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments and deposits in other banks.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Tax-equivalent results include adjustments to interest income of $849 and $704 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.
Total interest and dividend income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 decreased $1.5 million, or 1.2%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024, which was driven by a $3.1 million, or 2.5%, decrease in interest income on loans, partially offset by a combined $1.6 million, or 23.5%, increase in interest income on debt securities available for sale and other interest-bearing assets. Accretion income on acquired loans of $1.3 million and $1.4 million was recognized during the same periods, respectively, and was included in interest income on loans. The overall decrease in average yield on interest-earning assets was mainly the result of a decline in average balances, specifically for the loan portfolio where we continue to be focused on prudent loan growth.
Total interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 decreased $4.7 million, or 10.5%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024. The change was primarily the result of a decrease in the average balance of borrowings in addition to the cost of funds across all funding sources.
The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including the difference in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:
| Increase / (Decrease)
Due to
| Total
Increase /
(Decrease)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Volume
|Rate
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans receivable
|$
|(2,583
|)
|$
|(477
|)
|$
|(3,060
|)
|Debt securities available for sale
|434
|203
|637
|Other interest-earning assets
|1,165
|(235
|)
|930
|Total interest-earning assets
|(984
|)
|(509
|)
|(1,493
|)
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Interest-bearing checking accounts
|(105
|)
|(190
|)
|(295
|)
|Money market accounts
|669
|(1,829
|)
|(1,160
|)
|Savings accounts
|(3
|)
|(6
|)
|(9
|)
|Certificate accounts
|260
|(1,033
|)
|(773
|)
|Junior subordinated debt
|4
|(63
|)
|(59
|)
|Borrowings
|(2,240
|)
|(152
|)
|(2,392
|)
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|(1,415
|)
|(3,273
|)
|(4,688
|)
|Increase in net interest income
|$
|3,195
Provision for Credit Losses. The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision for credit losses:
|Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|$ Change
|% Change
|Provision for credit losses
|Loans
|$
|2,185
|$
|5,445
|$
|(3,260
|)
|(60
|)%
|Off-balance-sheet credit exposure
|658
|(20
|)
|678
|3,390
|Total provision for credit losses
|$
|2,843
|$
|5,425
|$
|(2,582
|)
|(48
|)%
For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $3.3 million during the period.
- $0.9 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix. $1.6 million benefit due to changes in qualitative adjustments, partially offset by a slight worsening of the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate. Of note, we released the $2.2 million qualitative allocation previously established for the potential impact of Hurricane Helene upon our loan portfolio which had been established in the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Any residual impact of the Hurricane is believed to have now been reflected elsewhere within the ACL calculation. $1.4 million increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans.
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, in addition to net charge-offs of $4.9 million during the period:
- $1.3 million benefit due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments. $1.8 million increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans which was proportional to the increase in the associated loan balances which increased from $8.1 million to $16.3 million during the six month period, concentrated in the equipment finance and SBA portfolios.
For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, the amounts recorded for off-balance-sheet credit exposure were the result of changes in the balance of loan commitments, loan mix and projected economic forecast as outlined above.
Noninterest Income. Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased $1.3 million, or 7.4%, when compared to the same period last year. Changes in the components of noninterest income are discussed below:
|Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|$ Change
|% Change
|Noninterest income
|Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
|$
|4,746
|$
|4,503
|$
|243
|5
|%
|Loan income and fees
|1,269
|1,325
|(56
|)
|(4
|)
|Gain on sale of loans held for sale
|4,017
|3,285
|732
|22
|BOLI income
|1,694
|2,642
|(948
|)
|(36
|)
|Operating lease income
|3,255
|3,450
|(195
|)
|(6
|)
|Gain on sale of branches
|1,448
|-
|1,448
|100
|Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment
|28
|(9
|)
|37
|411
|Other
|1,727
|1,728
|(1
|)
|-
|Total noninterest income
|$
|18,184
|$
|16,924
|$
|1,260
|7
|%
- Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The increase in the gain on sale of loans held for sale was primarily driven by HELOCs and residential mortgage loans sold during the period. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, there were $198.2 million of HELOCs sold during the current period for gains of $2.0 million compared to $40.7 million sold and gains of $473,000 for the corresponding period in the prior year. There were $49.1 million of residential mortgage loans originated for sale which were sold with gains of $1.0 million compared to $36.6 million sold with gains of $667,000 for the corresponding period in the prior year. There were $11.9 million of sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $936,000 compared to $25.6 million sold and gains of $2.1 million for the corresponding period in the prior year. Our hedging of mandatory commitments on the residential mortgage loan pipeline resulted in a net gain of $40,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 versus a net loss of $3,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. BOLI income: The decrease was due to $1.1 million in tax-free gains on death benefit proceeds in excess of the cash surrender value of the policies recognized in the prior period, partially offset by higher yielding policies as a result of restructuring the portfolio at the end of the prior calendar year. Gain on sale of branches: As discussed earlier, during the current period we completed the previously announced sale of our two Knoxville, Tennessee branches, recognizing a gain of $1.4 million in the current period.
Noninterest Expense. Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased $2.1 million, or 3.6%, when compared to the same period last year. Changes in the components of noninterest expense are discussed below:
|Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|$ Change
|% Change
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|35,907
|$
|33,584
|$
|2,323
|7
|%
|Occupancy expense, net
|4,886
|4,856
|30
|1
|Computer services
|5,293
|6,204
|(911
|)
|(15
|)
|Operating lease depreciation expense
|3,657
|3,565
|92
|3
|Telephone, postage and supplies
|1,107
|1,165
|(58
|)
|(5
|)
|Marketing and advertising
|894
|1,251
|(357
|)
|(29
|)
|Deposit insurance premiums
|984
|1,085
|(101
|)
|(9
|)
|Core deposit intangible amortization
|926
|1,329
|(403
|)
|(30
|)
|Other
|8,562
|7,580
|982
|13
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|62,216
|$
|60,619
|$
|1,597
|3
|%
- Salaries and employee benefits: The increase was primarily the result of increases in both pay and incentive compensation. Computer services: As discussed earlier, the decrease in expense year-over-year is a reflection of the improved vendor pricing associated with the multiyear renewal of our largest core processing contract. Marketing and advertising: The decrease was the result of a reduction in spending in the six months ended June 30, 2025 when compared to the same period of the prior year, as we re-evaluated our marketing strategy for future periods. Core deposit intangible amortization: The intangible recorded associated with the Quantum merger is being amortized on an accelerated basis, so the rate of amortization slowed year-over-year. Other: The increase period-over-period was driven by increases of $274,000 in losses on the sale repossessed equipment, $234,000 in community association banking deposit line of business referral fees, and $224,000 in consulting fees.
Income Taxes. The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. The effective tax rate was 21.1% for both the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024.
Balance Sheet Review
Total assets decreased by $17.4 million to $4.6 billion and total liabilities decreased by $44.9 million to $4.0 billion, respectively, at June 30, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024. These changes can be traced to the use of the proceeds of both loan sales and the maturities of debt securities and certificates of deposit to fund loan growth. Total deposits declined by $113.0 million over the same period. The decrease was mainly the result of a reduction in brokered deposits of $96.5 million and $34.3 million of deposits which were assumed by the purchaser of our two Knoxville, Tennessee branches. Borrowings increased by $77.0 million to provide additional liquidity.
Stockholders' equity increased $27.5 million to $579.3 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024. Activity within stockholders' equity included $31.8 million in net income and $2.2 million in stock-based compensation and stock option exercises, partially offset by $4.1 million in cash dividends declared and $3.3 million in stock repurchases. In addition, accumulated other comprehensive income improved by $1.4 million due to a reduction in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities due to changes in market interest rates.
As of June 30, 2025, the Bank was considered "well capitalized" in accordance with its regulatory capital guidelines and exceeded all regulatory capital requirements.
Asset Quality
The ACL on loans was $44.1 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at June 30, 2025 compared to $45.3 million, or 1.24% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The drivers of this change are discussed in the "Comparison of Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024 – Provision for Credit Losses" section above.
Net loan charge-offs totaled $3.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $4.9 million for the same period last year. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.18% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to 0.25% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Nonperforming assets, made up of nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets, increased by $2.5 million, or 8.9%, to $30.5 million, or 0.67% of total assets, at June 30, 2025 compared to $28.0 million, or 0.61% of total assets, at March 31, 2025. Owner occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") made up the largest portion of nonperforming assets at $8.9 million and $8.6 million, respectively, at these same dates. One relationship made up $5.0 million of the totals at both dates but no loss is anticipated. In addition, equipment finance loans made up $6.0 million and $5.1 million, respectively, at these same dates, concentrated in the transportation sector. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.81% at June 30, 2025 compared to 0.74% at March 31, 2025.
Nonperforming assets increased by $1.7 million, or 6.1%, to $30.5 million, or 0.67% of total assets, at June 30, 2025 compared to $28.8 million, or 0.63% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, with the composition of nonperforming assets remaining consistent between periods. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.81% at June 30, 2025 compared to 0.76% at December 31, 2024.
Classified assets increased by $8.2 million, or 20.0%, to $48.8 million, or 1.07% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025 when compared to the balance of $40.7 million, or 0.89% of total assets, at March 31, 2025. The drivers of the change were increases of $3.2 million in Equipment Finance loans, $2.3 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $1.6 million in owner-occupied CRE loans. Classified assets increased by $69,000, or 0.14%, to $48.8 million, or 1.07% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025 when compared to the balance of $48.8 million, or 1.06% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. The largest portfolios of classified assets at June 30, 2025 included $14.5 million of owner-occupied CRE loans, $8.6 million of equipment finance loans, $6.5 million of both 1-4 family residential real estate and commercial and industrial loans, $5.4 million of HELOCs, and $4.7 million of non-owner occupied CRE loans.
Lastly, in an effort to assist customers in their post-Hurricane Helene recovery and clean-up efforts, at the end of the prior calendar year we granted payment deferrals of up to six months to provide short-term relief to impacted customers. The outstanding balance of these deferrals declined from $136.0 million at December 31, 2024 to $18.9 million at June 30, 2025. As stated earlier, after reassessing the remaining exposure and the sufficiency of the ACL in place, in the current quarter we released the $2.2 million qualitative allocation previously established for the storm upon our loan portfolio which had been established in the quarter ended September 30, 2024. To date, $27,000 in charge-offs have been recognized which were directly related to Hurricane Helene.
About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc .
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: HTB), headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, is the holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a state-chartered community bank operating over 30 locations across North Carolina, South Carolina, East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and Georgia. With total assets of $4.6 billion as of June 30, 2025, the Company's goal is to continue to be recognized as a high-performing, regional community bank, while our strategy to reach that goal is to be a best place to work. As a reflection of these efforts, the Company has been named one of Bank Director's“Best U.S. Banks,” one of Forbes'“America's Best Banks”, one of S&P Global's“Top 50 Community Banks”, and named to the 2025 KBW Honor Roll. In addition, the Company has been recognized as one of American Banker's“Best Banks to Work For”, received a“Most Loved Workplace” certification by Best Practices Institute, named as one of Best Companies Group's“America's Best Workplaces”, as well as being named a“Best Place to Work” in all five states in which the Company operates.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but instead are based on certain assumptions including statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance and projections of financial items. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by forward-looking statements. The factors that could result in material differentiation include, but are not limited to, natural disasters, including the lingering effects of Hurricane Helene; expected revenues, cost savings, synergies and other benefits from merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent anticipated, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected, and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, both nationally and in our market areas; legislative and regulatory changes; and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available on the Company's website at and on the SEC's website at . Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release or in the documents the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions, the factors described above or other factors that management cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024 (1)
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Assets
|Cash
|$
|16,662
|$
|14,303
|$
|18,778
|$
|18,980
|$
|18,382
|Interest-bearing deposits
|280,547
|285,522
|260,441
|274,497
|275,808
|Cash and cash equivalents
|297,209
|299,825
|279,219
|293,477
|294,190
|Certificates of deposit in other banks
|23,319
|25,806
|28,538
|29,290
|32,131
|Debt securities available for sale, at fair value
|143,942
|150,577
|152,011
|140,552
|134,135
|FHLB and FRB stock
|15,263
|13,602
|13,630
|18,384
|19,637
|SBIC investments, at cost
|17,720
|17,746
|15,117
|15,489
|15,462
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
|1,106
|2,175
|4,144
|2,968
|1,614
|Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value
|169,835
|151,164
|202,018
|189,722
|224,976
|Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs
|3,671,951
|3,648,609
|3,648,299
|3,698,892
|3,701,454
|Allowance for credit losses – loans
|(44,139
|)
|(44,742
|)
|(45,285
|)
|(48,131
|)
|(49,223
|)
|Loans, net
|3,627,812
|3,603,867
|3,603,014
|3,650,761
|3,652,231
|Premises and equipment held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value
|616
|8,240
|616
|616
|616
|Premises and equipment, net
|62,706
|62,347
|69,872
|69,603
|69,880
|Accrued interest receivable
|16,554
|18,269
|18,336
|17,523
|18,412
|Deferred income taxes, net
|9,968
|9,288
|10,735
|10,100
|10,512
|BOLI
|92,576
|91,715
|90,868
|90,021
|89,176
|Goodwill
|34,111
|34,111
|34,111
|34,111
|34,111
|Core deposit intangibles, net
|5,670
|6,080
|6,595
|7,162
|7,730
|Other assets
|59,646
|63,248
|66,606
|67,514
|66,051
|Total assets
|$
|4,578,053
|$
|4,558,060
|$
|4,595,430
|$
|4,637,293
|$
|4,670,864
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|$
|3,666,178
|$
|3,736,360
|$
|3,779,203
|$
|3,761,588
|$
|3,707,779
|Junior subordinated debt
|10,170
|10,145
|10,120
|10,096
|10,070
|Borrowings
|265,000
|177,000
|188,000
|260,013
|364,513
|Other liabilities
|57,431
|69,106
|66,349
|65,592
|64,874
|Total liabilities
|3,998,779
|3,992,611
|4,043,672
|4,097,289
|4,147,236
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized(2)
|175
|176
|175
|175
|175
|Additional paid in capital
|174,900
|176,682
|176,693
|175,495
|172,907
|Retained earnings
|408,178
|393,026
|380,541
|368,383
|357,147
|Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares
|(3,703
|)
|(3,835
|)
|(3,966
|)
|(4,099
|)
|(4,232
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(276
|)
|(600
|)
|(1,685
|)
|50
|(2,369
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|579,274
|565,449
|551,758
|540,004
|523,628
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|4,578,053
|$
|4,558,060
|$
|4,595,430
|$
|4,637,293
|$
|4,670,864
(1) Derived from audited financial statements.
(2) Shares of common stock issued and outstanding were 17,492,143 at June 30, 2025; 17,552,626 at March 31, 2025; 17,527,709 at December 31, 2024; 17,514,922 at September 30, 2024; and 17,437,326 at June 30, 2024.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Interest and dividend income
|Loans
|$
|60,440
|$
|58,613
|$
|119,053
|$
|122,113
|Debt securities available for sale
|1,658
|1,787
|3,445
|2,808
|Other investments and interest-bearing deposits
|1,543
|3,235
|4,778
|3,848
|Total interest and dividend income
|63,641
|63,635
|127,276
|128,769
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|18,856
|20,363
|39,219
|41,456
|Junior subordinated debt
|206
|205
|411
|470
|Borrowings
|350
|160
|510
|2,902
|Total interest expense
|19,412
|20,728
|40,140
|44,828
|Net interest income
|44,229
|42,907
|87,136
|83,941
|Provision for credit losses
|1,303
|1,540
|2,843
|5,425
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|42,926
|41,367
|84,293
|78,516
|Noninterest income
|Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
|2,502
|2,244
|4,746
|4,503
|Loan income and fees
|548
|721
|1,269
|1,325
|Gain on sale of loans held for sale
|2,109
|1,908
|4,017
|3,285
|BOLI income
|852
|842
|1,694
|2,642
|Operating lease income
|1,876
|1,379
|3,255
|3,450
|Gain on sale of branches
|1,448
|-
|1,448
|-
|Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment
|28
|-
|28
|(9
|)
|Other
|794
|933
|1,727
|1,728
|Total noninterest income
|10,157
|8,027
|18,184
|16,924
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|18,208
|17,699
|35,907
|33,584
|Occupancy expense, net
|2,375
|2,511
|4,886
|4,856
|Computer services
|2,488
|2,805
|5,293
|6,204
|Operating lease depreciation expense
|1,789
|1,868
|3,657
|3,565
|Telephone, postage and supplies
|561
|546
|1,107
|1,165
|Marketing and advertising
|442
|452
|894
|1,251
|Deposit insurance premiums
|473
|511
|984
|1,085
|Core deposit intangible amortization
|411
|515
|926
|1,329
|Other
|4,508
|4,054
|8,562
|7,580
|Total noninterest expense
|31,255
|30,961
|62,216
|60,619
|Income before income taxes
|21,828
|18,433
|40,261
|34,821
|Income tax expense
|4,618
|3,894
|8,512
|7,336
|Net income
|$
|17,210
|$
|14,539
|$
|31,749
|$
|27,485
Per Share Data
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Net income per common share(1)
|Basic
|$
|1.01
|$
|0.84
|$
|1.85
|$
|1.61
|Diluted
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.84
|$
|1.84
|$
|1.61
|Average shares outstanding
|Basic
|17,006,141
|17,011,359
|17,008,699
|16,871,383
|Diluted
|17,106,448
|17,113,424
|17,109,842
|16,888,550
|Book value per share at end of period
|$
|33.12
|$
|32.21
|$
|33.12
|$
|30.03
|Tangible book value per share at end of period(2)
|$
|30.92
|$
|30.00
|$
|30.92
|$
|27.73
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.22
|Total shares outstanding at end of period
|17,492,143
|17,552,626
|17,492,143
|17,437,326
(1) Basic and diluted net income per common share have been prepared in accordance with the two-class method.
(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Performance ratios (1)
|Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets)
|1.58
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.25
|%
|Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity)
|11.97
|10.52
|11.26
|10.73
|Yield on earning assets
|6.22
|6.20
|6.21
|6.25
|Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities
|2.61
|2.73
|2.67
|2.94
|Average interest rate spread
|3.61
|3.47
|3.54
|3.31
|Net interest margin(2)
|4.32
|4.18
|4.25
|4.08
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|137.43
|135.25
|136.33
|134.95
|Noninterest expense to average total assets
|2.87
|2.84
|2.85
|2.76
|Efficiency ratio
|57.47
|60.79
|59.07
|60.10
|Efficiency ratio – adjusted(3)
|58.59
|60.29
|59.43
|60.36
(1) Ratios are annualized where appropriate.
(2) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.
|At or For the Three Months Ended
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Asset quality ratios
|Nonperforming assets to total assets(1)
|0.67
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.54
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans(1)
|0.81
|0.74
|0.76
|0.78
|0.68
|Total classified assets to total assets
|1.07
|0.85
|1.06
|0.99
|0.91
|Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans(1)
|147.98
|165.96
|163.68
|166.51
|194.80
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|1.20
|1.23
|1.24
|1.30
|1.33
|Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
|0.21
|0.14
|0.19
|0.42
|0.27
|Capital ratios
|Equity to total assets at end of period
|12.65
|%
|12.41
|%
|12.01
|%
|11.64
|%
|11.21
|%
|Tangible equity to total tangible assets(2)
|11.91
|11.65
|11.25
|10.88
|10.44
|Average equity to average assets
|13.20
|12.66
|12.28
|12.02
|11.78
(1) Nonperforming assets include nonaccruing loans and repossessed assets. There were no accruing loans more than 90 days past due at the dates indicated. At June 30, 2025, $6.1 million, or 20.4%, of nonaccruing loans were current on their loan payments as of that date.
(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.
Loans
|(Dollars in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Commercial real estate
|Construction and land development
|$
|267,494
|$
|247,539
|$
|274,356
|$
|300,905
|$
|316,050
|Commercial real estate – owner occupied
|561,623
|570,150
|545,490
|544,689
|545,631
|Commercial real estate – non-owner occupied
|877,440
|867,711
|866,094
|881,340
|892,653
|Multifamily
|113,416
|118,094
|120,425
|114,155
|92,292
|Total commercial real estate
|1,819,973
|1,803,494
|1,806,365
|1,841,089
|1,846,626
|Commercial
|Commercial and industrial
|367,359
|349,085
|316,159
|286,809
|266,136
|Equipment finance
|360,499
|380,166
|406,400
|443,033
|461,010
|Municipal leases
|168,623
|163,554
|165,984
|158,560
|152,509
|Total commercial
|896,481
|892,805
|888,543
|888,402
|879,655
|Residential real estate
|Construction and land development
|53,020
|56,858
|53,683
|63,016
|70,679
|One-to-four family
|640,287
|631,537
|630,391
|627,845
|621,196
|HELOCs
|205,918
|199,747
|195,288
|194,909
|188,465
|Total residential real estate
|899,225
|888,142
|879,362
|885,770
|880,340
|Consumer
|56,272
|64,168
|74,029
|83,631
|94,833
|Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs
|3,671,951
|3,648,609
|3,648,299
|3,698,892
|3,701,454
|Allowance for credit losses – loans
|(44,139
|)
|(44,742
|)
|(45,285
|)
|(48,131
|)
|(49,223
|)
|Loans, net
|$
|3,627,812
|$
|3,603,867
|$
|3,603,014
|$
|3,650,761
|$
|3,652,231
Deposits
|(Dollars in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Core deposits
|Noninterest-bearing accounts
|$
|698,843
|$
|721,814
|$
|680,926
|$
|684,501
|$
|683,346
|NOW accounts
|561,524
|573,745
|575,238
|534,517
|561,789
|Money market accounts
|1,323,762
|1,357,961
|1,341,995
|1,345,289
|1,311,940
|Savings accounts
|179,980
|184,396
|181,317
|179,762
|185,499
|Total core deposits
|2,764,109
|2,837,916
|2,779,476
|2,744,069
|2,742,574
|Certificates of deposit
|902,069
|898,444
|999,727
|1,017,519
|965,205
|Total
|$
|3,666,178
|$
|3,736,360
|$
|3,779,203
|$
|3,761,588
|$
|3,707,779
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include: the efficiency ratio, tangible book value, tangible book value per share and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time and in comparison to its competitors. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of the Company's efficiency ratio:
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Noninterest expense
|$
|31,255
|$
|30,961
|$
|62,216
|$
|60,619
|Net interest income
|$
|44,229
|$
|42,907
|$
|87,136
|$
|83,941
|Plus: tax-equivalent adjustment
|431
|418
|849
|704
|Plus: noninterest income
|10,157
|8,027
|18,184
|16,924
|Less: BOLI death benefit proceeds in excess of cash surrender value
|-
|-
|-
|1,143
|Less: gain on sale of branches
|1,448
|-
|1,448
|-
|Less: gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment
|28
|-
|28
|(9
|)
|Net interest income plus noninterest income – adjusted
|$
|53,341
|$
|51,352
|$
|104,693
|$
|100,435
|Efficiency ratio
|57.47
|%
|60.79
|%
|59.07
|%
|60.10
|%
|Efficiency ratio – adjusted
|58.59
|%
|60.29
|%
|59.43
|%
|60.36
|%
Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible book value and tangible book value per share:
|As of
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|579,274
|$
|565,449
|$
|551,758
|$
|540,004
|$
|523,628
|Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes
|38,477
|38,793
|39,189
|39,626
|40,063
|Tangible book value
|$
|540,797
|$
|526,656
|$
|512,569
|$
|500,378
|$
|483,565
|Common shares outstanding
|17,492,143
|17,552,626
|17,527,709
|17,514,922
|17,437,326
|Book value per share
|$
|33.12
|$
|32.21
|$
|31.48
|$
|30.83
|$
|30.03
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|30.92
|$
|30.00
|$
|29.24
|$
|28.57
|$
|27.73
Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible equity to tangible assets:
|As of
|(Dollars in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Tangible equity(1)
|$
|540,797
|$
|526,656
|$
|512,569
|$
|500,378
|$
|483,565
|Total assets
|4,578,053
|4,558,060
|4,595,430
|4,637,293
|4,670,864
|Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes
|38,477
|38,793
|39,189
|39,626
|40,063
|Total tangible assets
|$
|4,539,576
|$
|4,519,267
|$
|4,556,241
|$
|4,597,667
|$
|4,630,801
|Tangible equity to tangible assets
|11.91
|%
|11.65
|%
|11.25
|%
|10.88
|%
|10.44
|%
(1) Tangible equity (or tangible book value) is equal to total stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of related deferred tax liabilities.CONTACT: Contact: C. Hunter Westbrook – President and Chief Executive Officer Tony J. VunCannon – Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer 828-259-3939
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
CommentsNo comment