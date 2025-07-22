Hometrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of The Year Ending December 31, 2025 And Declaration Of A Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: HTB) ("Company"), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank ("Bank"), today announced preliminary net income for the second quarter of the year ending December 31, 2025 and approval of its quarterly cash dividend. For the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025:

net income was $17.2 million compared to $14.5 million;

diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $1.00 compared to $0.84;

annualized return on assets ("ROA") was 1.58% compared to 1.33%;

annualized return on equity ("ROE") was 11.97% compared to 10.52%;

net interest margin was 4.32% compared to 4.18%;

provision for credit losses was $1.3 million compared to $1.5 million;

gain on the sale of our two Knoxville, Tennessee branches was $1.4 million compared to $0;

quarterly cash dividends continued at $0.12 per share totaling $2.1 million for both periods; and 78,412 shares of Company common stock were repurchased during the current quarter at an average price of $35.74 compared to 14,800 shares repurchased at an average price of $33.64 in the prior quarter.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024:

net income was $31.7 million compared to $27.5 million;

diluted EPS were $1.84 compared to $1.61;

annualized ROA was 1.46% compared to 1.25%;

annualized ROE was 11.26% compared to 10.73%;

net interest margin was 4.25% compared to 4.08%;

provision for credit losses was $2.8 million compared to $5.4 million;

tax-free death benefit proceeds from life insurance were $0 compared to $1.1 million;

cash dividends of $0.24 per share totaling $4.1 million compared to $0.22 per share totaling $3.7 million; and 93,212 shares of Company common stock were repurchased during the six months at an average price of $35.41 compared to 23,483 shares repurchased at an average price of $27.48 in the same period last year.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share payable on August 28, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 14, 2025. “Given the current economic uncertainty, we are pleased to report another quarter of strong financial results,” said C. Hunter Westbrook, President and Chief Executive Officer.“These results reflect HTB's commitment to remain nimble and be prudent balance sheet managers. Our earnings story over recent quarters has primarily been driven by our top quartile net interest margin, which expanded to 4.32% this quarter, and our ability to limit growth in our expense base. “HTB previously set a goal to be a consistently high-performing regional community bank that is a regionally and nationally recognized 'Best Place to Work.' As a result of this strong financial performance, for the second year in a row, the Company was named one of Forbes' America's Best Banks for 2025 and recognized as a Top 50 Community Bank in the 2024 S&P Global Market Intelligence annual rankings, awards based on the overall financial performance and strength of financial institutions. The Company was also recently included in the coveted 2025 KBW Bank Honor Roll, a distinction granted to only 5% of eligible banks based on their best-in-class earnings growth over the past ten years. Over the last year, HTB has been recognized as a best place to work in all five states we serve as well as nationally by Newsweek and American Banker. “Lastly, during the quarter we completed the previously announced sale of our two Knoxville, Tennessee branches. This transaction reflects our efforts to tighten our geographic footprint, improve our branch efficiencies, and allow us to better allocate capital to support long-term growth in other core markets.” WEBSITE: Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025

Net Income. Net income totaled $17.2 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $14.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $2.7 million, or 18.4%. Results for the three months ended June 30, 2025 benefited from a $1.3 million increase in net interest income and a $2.1 million increase in noninterest income due to a $1.4 million gain on the sale of two branch locations. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below. Net Interest Income. The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income earned on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Loans receivable(1) $ 3,804,502 $ 60,440 6.37 % $ 3,802,003 $ 58,613 6.25 % Debt securities available for sale 149,611 1,658 4.45 152,659 1,787 4.75 Other interest-earning assets(2) 149,175 1,543 4.15 206,242 3,235 6.36 Total interest-earning assets 4,103,288 63,641 6.22 4,160,904 63,635 6.20 Other assets 263,603 266,141 Total assets $ 4,366,891 $ 4,427,045 Liabilities and equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 563,817 $ 1,251 0.89 % $ 573,316 $ 1,324 0.94 % Money market accounts 1,329,973 9,004 2.72 1,345,575 9,177 2.77 Savings accounts 182,340 37 0.08 183,354 38 0.08 Certificate accounts 868,321 8,564 3.96 951,715 9,824 4.19 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,944,451 18,856 2.57 3,053,960 20,363 2.70 Junior subordinated debt 10,154 206 8.14 10,129 205 8.21 Borrowings 31,154 350 4.51 12,301 160 5.28 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,985,759 19,412 2.61 3,076,390 20,728 2.73 Noninterest-bearing deposits 744,585 719,522 Other liabilities 59,973 70,821 Total liabilities 3,790,317 3,866,733 Stockholders' equity 576,574 560,312 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,366,891 $ 4,427,045 Net earning assets $ 1,117,529 $ 1,084,514 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 137.43 % 135.25 % Non-tax-equivalent Net interest income $ 44,229 $ 42,907 Interest rate spread 3.61 % 3.47 % Net interest margin(3) 4.32 % 4.18 % Tax-equivalent(4) Net interest income $ 44,660 $ 43,325 Interest rate spread 3.65 % 3.51 % Net interest margin(3) 4.37 % 4.22 %

(1) Average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.

(2) Average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments and deposits in other banks.

(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Tax-equivalent results include adjustments to interest income of $431 and $418 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.

Total interest and dividend income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 did not vary significantly when compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. Regarding the components of this income, loan interest income increased $1.8 million, or 3.1%, primarily due to an increase in yield on loans and an additional day in the current quarter, which was offset by a $1.7 million, or 52.3%, decrease in other investments and interest-bearing deposits income, mainly due to a $1.0 million, or 78.9%, decrease in SBIC investment income where significant investment appreciation was recognized in the prior quarter. Accretion income on acquired loans of $1.0 million and $322,000 was recognized during the same periods, respectively, and was included in interest income on loans.

Total interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 decreased $1.3 million, or 6.3%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily the result of a decline in the average balance of certificate accounts, specifically brokered deposits, and a decline in the average cost of funds across funding categories.

The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including the difference in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:

Increase / (Decrease)

Due to Total

Increase /

(Decrease)

(Dollars in thousands) Volume Rate Interest-earning assets Loans receivable $ 703 $ 1,124 $ 1,827 Debt securities available for sale (17 ) (112 ) (129 ) Other interest-earning assets (878 ) (814 ) (1,692 ) Total interest-earning assets (192 ) 198 6 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts (8 ) (65 ) (73 ) Money market accounts (7 ) (166 ) (173 ) Savings accounts - (1 ) (1 ) Certificate accounts (767 ) (493 ) (1,260 ) Junior subordinated debt 3 (2 ) 1 Borrowings 249 (59 ) 190 Total interest-bearing liabilities (530 ) (786 ) (1,316 ) Increase in net interest income $ 1,322



Provision for Credit Losses. The provision for credit losses is the amount of expense that, based on our judgment, is required to maintain the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") at an appropriate level under the current expected credit losses model.

The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision for credit losses:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 $ Change % Change Provision for credit losses Loans $ 1,385 $ 800 $ 585 73 % Off-balance-sheet credit exposure (82 ) 740 (822 ) (111 ) Total provision for credit losses $ 1,303 $ 1,540 $ (237 ) (15 )%



For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $2.0 million during the quarter:



$0.3 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix.

$1.6 million benefit due to changes in qualitative adjustments, partially offset by a slight worsening of the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate. Of note, we released the $2.2 million qualitative allocation previously established for the potential impact of Hurricane Helene upon our loan portfolio which had been established in the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Any residual impact of the Hurricane is believed to have now been reflected elsewhere within the ACL calculation. $1.3 million increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans.



For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $1.3 million during the quarter:



$0.6 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix.

A slight improvement in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, was offset by changes in qualitative adjustments. $0.1 million increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans.



For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the amount recorded for off-balance-sheet credit exposure was the result of an increase in the balance of loan commitments offset by changes in the projected economic forecast and qualitative allocation as outlined above. For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the amount recorded for off-balance-sheet credit exposure was the result of an increase in the balance of loan commitments and changes in the loan mix and projected economic forecast as outlined above.

Noninterest Income. Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 increased $2.1 million, or 26.5%, when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Changes in the components of noninterest income are discussed below:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 $ Change % Change Noninterest income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 2,502 $ 2,244 $ 258 11 % Loan income and fees 548 721 (173 ) (24 ) Gain on sale of loans held for sale 2,109 1,908 201 11 Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income 852 842 10 1 Operating lease income 1,876 1,379 497 36 Gain on sale of branches 1,448 - 1,448 100 Gain on sale of premises and equipment 28 - 28 100 Other 794 933 (139 ) (15 ) Total noninterest income $ 10,157 $ 8,027 $ 2,130 27 %



Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The increase was primarily driven by sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans during the period. There were $7.3 million in sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $570,000 for the current quarter compared to $4.6 million sold and gains of $366,000 for the prior quarter. There were $108.8 million of HELOCs originated for sale which were sold during the current quarter with gains of $954,000 compared to $89.4 million sold with gains of $1.1 million in the prior quarter. There were $30.3 million of residential mortgage loans sold for gains of $558,000 during the current quarter compared to $18.8 million sold with gains of $473,000 in the prior quarter. Our hedging of mandatory commitments on the residential mortgage loan pipeline resulted in a net gain of $27,000 for the current quarter compared to a net gain of $13,000 for the prior quarter.

Operating lease income: The increase was primarily the result of a reduction in losses recognized on the sale of previously leased equipment. We recognized net losses of $358,000 and $745,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Gain on sale of branches: On May 23, 2025, we completed the previously announced sale of our two Knoxville, Tennessee branches, recognizing a gain of $1.4 million. The gain was primarily the result of a premium received on the deposits assumed by the purchasing institution, partially offset by expenses associated with the transaction.



Noninterest Expense. Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 increased $294,000, or 0.9%, when compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. Changes in the components of noninterest expense are discussed below:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 $ Change % Change Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 18,208 $ 17,699 $ 509 3 % Occupancy expense, net 2,375 2,511 (136 ) (5 ) Computer services 2,488 2,805 (317 ) (11 ) Operating lease depreciation expense 1,789 1,868 (79 ) (4 ) Telephone, postage and supplies 561 546 15 3 Marketing and advertising 442 452 (10 ) (2 ) Deposit insurance premiums 473 511 (38 ) (7 ) Core deposit intangible amortization 411 515 (104 ) (20 ) Other 4,508 4,054 454 11 Total noninterest expense $ 31,255 $ 30,961 $ 294 1 %



Computer services: At the end of the prior calendar year, we finalized the multiyear renewal of our largest core processing contract. The decrease in expense quarter-over-quarter is a reflection of the improved vendor pricing negotiated through this effort. Other: The change was driven by an increase in loan workout expenses in addition to smaller increases across several other expense categories.



Income Taxes. The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. The effective tax rates for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 were 21.2% and 21.1%, respectively.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024

Net Income. Net income totaled $31.7 million, or $1.84 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $27.5 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $4.3 million, or 15.5%. The results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were positively impacted by a $3.2 million increase in net interest income, a decrease of $2.6 million in the provision for credit losses, a $1.3 million increase in noninterest income, partially offset by a $1.6 million increase in noninterest expense. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.

Net Interest Income. The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income earned on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Loans receivable(1) $ 3,803,259 $ 119,053 6.31 % $ 3,874,740 $ 122,113 6.34 % Debt securities available for sale 151,127 3,445 4.60 130,510 2,808 4.33 Other interest-earning assets(2) 177,551 4,778 5.43 135,936 3,848 5.69 Total interest-earning assets 4,131,937 127,276 6.21 4,141,186 128,769 6.25 Other assets 264,865 282,550 Total assets $ 4,396,802 $ 4,423,736 Liabilities and equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 568,540 $ 2,575 0.91 % $ 588,567 $ 2,870 0.98 % Money market accounts 1,337,731 18,180 2.74 1,289,758 19,340 3.02 Savings accounts 182,844 75 0.08 189,887 84 0.09 Certificate accounts 909,787 18,389 4.08 895,242 19,162 4.30 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,998,902 39,219 2.64 2,963,454 41,456 2.81 Junior subordinated debt 10,142 411 8.17 10,042 470 9.41 Borrowings 21,780 510 4.72 95,235 2,902 6.13 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,030,824 40,140 2.67 3,068,731 44,828 2.94 Noninterest-bearing deposits 732,123 789,565 Other liabilities 65,367 50,224 Total liabilities 3,828,314 3,908,520 Stockholders' equity 568,488 515,216 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,396,802 $ 4,423,736 Net earning assets $ 1,101,113 $ 1,072,455 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 136.33 % 134.95 % Non-tax-equivalent Net interest income $ 87,136 $ 83,941 Interest rate spread 3.54 % 3.31 % Net interest margin(3) 4.25 % 4.08 % Tax-equivalent(4) Net interest income $ 87,985 $ 84,645 Interest rate spread 3.58 % 3.35 % Net interest margin(3) 4.29 % 4.11 %

(1) Average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.

(2) Average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments and deposits in other banks.

(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Tax-equivalent results include adjustments to interest income of $849 and $704 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.

Total interest and dividend income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 decreased $1.5 million, or 1.2%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024, which was driven by a $3.1 million, or 2.5%, decrease in interest income on loans, partially offset by a combined $1.6 million, or 23.5%, increase in interest income on debt securities available for sale and other interest-bearing assets. Accretion income on acquired loans of $1.3 million and $1.4 million was recognized during the same periods, respectively, and was included in interest income on loans. The overall decrease in average yield on interest-earning assets was mainly the result of a decline in average balances, specifically for the loan portfolio where we continue to be focused on prudent loan growth.

Total interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 decreased $4.7 million, or 10.5%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024. The change was primarily the result of a decrease in the average balance of borrowings in addition to the cost of funds across all funding sources.

The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including the difference in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:

Increase / (Decrease)

Due to Total

Increase /

(Decrease)

(Dollars in thousands) Volume Rate Interest-earning assets Loans receivable $ (2,583 ) $ (477 ) $ (3,060 ) Debt securities available for sale 434 203 637 Other interest-earning assets 1,165 (235 ) 930 Total interest-earning assets (984 ) (509 ) (1,493 ) Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts (105 ) (190 ) (295 ) Money market accounts 669 (1,829 ) (1,160 ) Savings accounts (3 ) (6 ) (9 ) Certificate accounts 260 (1,033 ) (773 ) Junior subordinated debt 4 (63 ) (59 ) Borrowings (2,240 ) (152 ) (2,392 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities (1,415 ) (3,273 ) (4,688 ) Increase in net interest income $ 3,195



Provision for Credit Losses. The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision for credit losses:

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 $ Change % Change Provision for credit losses Loans $ 2,185 $ 5,445 $ (3,260 ) (60 )% Off-balance-sheet credit exposure 658 (20 ) 678 3,390 Total provision for credit losses $ 2,843 $ 5,425 $ (2,582 ) (48 )%



For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $3.3 million during the period.



$0.9 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix.

$1.6 million benefit due to changes in qualitative adjustments, partially offset by a slight worsening of the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate. Of note, we released the $2.2 million qualitative allocation previously established for the potential impact of Hurricane Helene upon our loan portfolio which had been established in the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Any residual impact of the Hurricane is believed to have now been reflected elsewhere within the ACL calculation. $1.4 million increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans.



For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, in addition to net charge-offs of $4.9 million during the period:



$1.3 million benefit due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments. $1.8 million increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans which was proportional to the increase in the associated loan balances which increased from $8.1 million to $16.3 million during the six month period, concentrated in the equipment finance and SBA portfolios.



For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, the amounts recorded for off-balance-sheet credit exposure were the result of changes in the balance of loan commitments, loan mix and projected economic forecast as outlined above.

Noninterest Income. Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased $1.3 million, or 7.4%, when compared to the same period last year. Changes in the components of noninterest income are discussed below:

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 $ Change % Change Noninterest income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 4,746 $ 4,503 $ 243 5 % Loan income and fees 1,269 1,325 (56 ) (4 ) Gain on sale of loans held for sale 4,017 3,285 732 22 BOLI income 1,694 2,642 (948 ) (36 ) Operating lease income 3,255 3,450 (195 ) (6 ) Gain on sale of branches 1,448 - 1,448 100 Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment 28 (9 ) 37 411 Other 1,727 1,728 (1 ) - Total noninterest income $ 18,184 $ 16,924 $ 1,260 7 %



Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The increase in the gain on sale of loans held for sale was primarily driven by HELOCs and residential mortgage loans sold during the period. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, there were $198.2 million of HELOCs sold during the current period for gains of $2.0 million compared to $40.7 million sold and gains of $473,000 for the corresponding period in the prior year. There were $49.1 million of residential mortgage loans originated for sale which were sold with gains of $1.0 million compared to $36.6 million sold with gains of $667,000 for the corresponding period in the prior year. There were $11.9 million of sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $936,000 compared to $25.6 million sold and gains of $2.1 million for the corresponding period in the prior year. Our hedging of mandatory commitments on the residential mortgage loan pipeline resulted in a net gain of $40,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 versus a net loss of $3,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

BOLI income: The decrease was due to $1.1 million in tax-free gains on death benefit proceeds in excess of the cash surrender value of the policies recognized in the prior period, partially offset by higher yielding policies as a result of restructuring the portfolio at the end of the prior calendar year. Gain on sale of branches: As discussed earlier, during the current period we completed the previously announced sale of our two Knoxville, Tennessee branches, recognizing a gain of $1.4 million in the current period.



Noninterest Expense. Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased $2.1 million, or 3.6%, when compared to the same period last year. Changes in the components of noninterest expense are discussed below:

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 $ Change % Change Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 35,907 $ 33,584 $ 2,323 7 % Occupancy expense, net 4,886 4,856 30 1 Computer services 5,293 6,204 (911 ) (15 ) Operating lease depreciation expense 3,657 3,565 92 3 Telephone, postage and supplies 1,107 1,165 (58 ) (5 ) Marketing and advertising 894 1,251 (357 ) (29 ) Deposit insurance premiums 984 1,085 (101 ) (9 ) Core deposit intangible amortization 926 1,329 (403 ) (30 ) Other 8,562 7,580 982 13 Total noninterest expense $ 62,216 $ 60,619 $ 1,597 3 %



Salaries and employee benefits: The increase was primarily the result of increases in both pay and incentive compensation.

Computer services: As discussed earlier, the decrease in expense year-over-year is a reflection of the improved vendor pricing associated with the multiyear renewal of our largest core processing contract.

Marketing and advertising: The decrease was the result of a reduction in spending in the six months ended June 30, 2025 when compared to the same period of the prior year, as we re-evaluated our marketing strategy for future periods.

Core deposit intangible amortization: The intangible recorded associated with the Quantum merger is being amortized on an accelerated basis, so the rate of amortization slowed year-over-year. Other: The increase period-over-period was driven by increases of $274,000 in losses on the sale repossessed equipment, $234,000 in community association banking deposit line of business referral fees, and $224,000 in consulting fees.



Income Taxes. The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. The effective tax rate was 21.1% for both the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets decreased by $17.4 million to $4.6 billion and total liabilities decreased by $44.9 million to $4.0 billion, respectively, at June 30, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024. These changes can be traced to the use of the proceeds of both loan sales and the maturities of debt securities and certificates of deposit to fund loan growth. Total deposits declined by $113.0 million over the same period. The decrease was mainly the result of a reduction in brokered deposits of $96.5 million and $34.3 million of deposits which were assumed by the purchaser of our two Knoxville, Tennessee branches. Borrowings increased by $77.0 million to provide additional liquidity.

Stockholders' equity increased $27.5 million to $579.3 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024. Activity within stockholders' equity included $31.8 million in net income and $2.2 million in stock-based compensation and stock option exercises, partially offset by $4.1 million in cash dividends declared and $3.3 million in stock repurchases. In addition, accumulated other comprehensive income improved by $1.4 million due to a reduction in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities due to changes in market interest rates.

As of June 30, 2025, the Bank was considered "well capitalized" in accordance with its regulatory capital guidelines and exceeded all regulatory capital requirements.

Asset Quality

The ACL on loans was $44.1 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at June 30, 2025 compared to $45.3 million, or 1.24% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The drivers of this change are discussed in the "Comparison of Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024 – Provision for Credit Losses" section above.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $3.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $4.9 million for the same period last year. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.18% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to 0.25% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Nonperforming assets, made up of nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets, increased by $2.5 million, or 8.9%, to $30.5 million, or 0.67% of total assets, at June 30, 2025 compared to $28.0 million, or 0.61% of total assets, at March 31, 2025. Owner occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") made up the largest portion of nonperforming assets at $8.9 million and $8.6 million, respectively, at these same dates. One relationship made up $5.0 million of the totals at both dates but no loss is anticipated. In addition, equipment finance loans made up $6.0 million and $5.1 million, respectively, at these same dates, concentrated in the transportation sector. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.81% at June 30, 2025 compared to 0.74% at March 31, 2025.

Nonperforming assets increased by $1.7 million, or 6.1%, to $30.5 million, or 0.67% of total assets, at June 30, 2025 compared to $28.8 million, or 0.63% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, with the composition of nonperforming assets remaining consistent between periods. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.81% at June 30, 2025 compared to 0.76% at December 31, 2024.

Classified assets increased by $8.2 million, or 20.0%, to $48.8 million, or 1.07% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025 when compared to the balance of $40.7 million, or 0.89% of total assets, at March 31, 2025. The drivers of the change were increases of $3.2 million in Equipment Finance loans, $2.3 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $1.6 million in owner-occupied CRE loans. Classified assets increased by $69,000, or 0.14%, to $48.8 million, or 1.07% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025 when compared to the balance of $48.8 million, or 1.06% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. The largest portfolios of classified assets at June 30, 2025 included $14.5 million of owner-occupied CRE loans, $8.6 million of equipment finance loans, $6.5 million of both 1-4 family residential real estate and commercial and industrial loans, $5.4 million of HELOCs, and $4.7 million of non-owner occupied CRE loans.

Lastly, in an effort to assist customers in their post-Hurricane Helene recovery and clean-up efforts, at the end of the prior calendar year we granted payment deferrals of up to six months to provide short-term relief to impacted customers. The outstanding balance of these deferrals declined from $136.0 million at December 31, 2024 to $18.9 million at June 30, 2025. As stated earlier, after reassessing the remaining exposure and the sufficiency of the ACL in place, in the current quarter we released the $2.2 million qualitative allocation previously established for the storm upon our loan portfolio which had been established in the quarter ended September 30, 2024. To date, $27,000 in charge-offs have been recognized which were directly related to Hurricane Helene.

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc .

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: HTB), headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, is the holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a state-chartered community bank operating over 30 locations across North Carolina, South Carolina, East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and Georgia. With total assets of $4.6 billion as of June 30, 2025, the Company's goal is to continue to be recognized as a high-performing, regional community bank, while our strategy to reach that goal is to be a best place to work. As a reflection of these efforts, the Company has been named one of Bank Director's“Best U.S. Banks,” one of Forbes'“America's Best Banks”, one of S&P Global's“Top 50 Community Banks”, and named to the 2025 KBW Honor Roll. In addition, the Company has been recognized as one of American Banker's“Best Banks to Work For”, received a“Most Loved Workplace” certification by Best Practices Institute, named as one of Best Companies Group's“America's Best Workplaces”, as well as being named a“Best Place to Work” in all five states in which the Company operates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but instead are based on certain assumptions including statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance and projections of financial items. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by forward-looking statements. The factors that could result in material differentiation include, but are not limited to, natural disasters, including the lingering effects of Hurricane Helene; expected revenues, cost savings, synergies and other benefits from merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent anticipated, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected, and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, both nationally and in our market areas; legislative and regulatory changes; and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available on the Company's website at and on the SEC's website at . Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release or in the documents the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions, the factors described above or other factors that management cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.





Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 (1) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Assets Cash $ 16,662 $ 14,303 $ 18,778 $ 18,980 $ 18,382 Interest-bearing deposits 280,547 285,522 260,441 274,497 275,808 Cash and cash equivalents 297,209 299,825 279,219 293,477 294,190 Certificates of deposit in other banks 23,319 25,806 28,538 29,290 32,131 Debt securities available for sale, at fair value 143,942 150,577 152,011 140,552 134,135 FHLB and FRB stock 15,263 13,602 13,630 18,384 19,637 SBIC investments, at cost 17,720 17,746 15,117 15,489 15,462 Loans held for sale, at fair value 1,106 2,175 4,144 2,968 1,614 Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 169,835 151,164 202,018 189,722 224,976 Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 3,671,951 3,648,609 3,648,299 3,698,892 3,701,454 Allowance for credit losses – loans (44,139 ) (44,742 ) (45,285 ) (48,131 ) (49,223 ) Loans, net 3,627,812 3,603,867 3,603,014 3,650,761 3,652,231 Premises and equipment held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 616 8,240 616 616 616 Premises and equipment, net 62,706 62,347 69,872 69,603 69,880 Accrued interest receivable 16,554 18,269 18,336 17,523 18,412 Deferred income taxes, net 9,968 9,288 10,735 10,100 10,512 BOLI 92,576 91,715 90,868 90,021 89,176 Goodwill 34,111 34,111 34,111 34,111 34,111 Core deposit intangibles, net 5,670 6,080 6,595 7,162 7,730 Other assets 59,646 63,248 66,606 67,514 66,051 Total assets $ 4,578,053 $ 4,558,060 $ 4,595,430 $ 4,637,293 $ 4,670,864 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities Deposits $ 3,666,178 $ 3,736,360 $ 3,779,203 $ 3,761,588 $ 3,707,779 Junior subordinated debt 10,170 10,145 10,120 10,096 10,070 Borrowings 265,000 177,000 188,000 260,013 364,513 Other liabilities 57,431 69,106 66,349 65,592 64,874 Total liabilities 3,998,779 3,992,611 4,043,672 4,097,289 4,147,236 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding - - - - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized(2) 175 176 175 175 175 Additional paid in capital 174,900 176,682 176,693 175,495 172,907 Retained earnings 408,178 393,026 380,541 368,383 357,147 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares (3,703 ) (3,835 ) (3,966 ) (4,099 ) (4,232 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (276 ) (600 ) (1,685 ) 50 (2,369 ) Total stockholders' equity 579,274 565,449 551,758 540,004 523,628 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,578,053 $ 4,558,060 $ 4,595,430 $ 4,637,293 $ 4,670,864

(1) Derived from audited financial statements.

(2) Shares of common stock issued and outstanding were 17,492,143 at June 30, 2025; 17,552,626 at March 31, 2025; 17,527,709 at December 31, 2024; 17,514,922 at September 30, 2024; and 17,437,326 at June 30, 2024.





Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 60,440 $ 58,613 $ 119,053 $ 122,113 Debt securities available for sale 1,658 1,787 3,445 2,808 Other investments and interest-bearing deposits 1,543 3,235 4,778 3,848 Total interest and dividend income 63,641 63,635 127,276 128,769 Interest expense Deposits 18,856 20,363 39,219 41,456 Junior subordinated debt 206 205 411 470 Borrowings 350 160 510 2,902 Total interest expense 19,412 20,728 40,140 44,828 Net interest income 44,229 42,907 87,136 83,941 Provision for credit losses 1,303 1,540 2,843 5,425 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 42,926 41,367 84,293 78,516 Noninterest income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 2,502 2,244 4,746 4,503 Loan income and fees 548 721 1,269 1,325 Gain on sale of loans held for sale 2,109 1,908 4,017 3,285 BOLI income 852 842 1,694 2,642 Operating lease income 1,876 1,379 3,255 3,450 Gain on sale of branches 1,448 - 1,448 - Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment 28 - 28 (9 ) Other 794 933 1,727 1,728 Total noninterest income 10,157 8,027 18,184 16,924 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 18,208 17,699 35,907 33,584 Occupancy expense, net 2,375 2,511 4,886 4,856 Computer services 2,488 2,805 5,293 6,204 Operating lease depreciation expense 1,789 1,868 3,657 3,565 Telephone, postage and supplies 561 546 1,107 1,165 Marketing and advertising 442 452 894 1,251 Deposit insurance premiums 473 511 984 1,085 Core deposit intangible amortization 411 515 926 1,329 Other 4,508 4,054 8,562 7,580 Total noninterest expense 31,255 30,961 62,216 60,619 Income before income taxes 21,828 18,433 40,261 34,821 Income tax expense 4,618 3,894 8,512 7,336 Net income $ 17,210 $ 14,539 $ 31,749 $ 27,485





Per Share Data

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net income per common share(1) Basic $ 1.01 $ 0.84 $ 1.85 $ 1.61 Diluted $ 1.00 $ 0.84 $ 1.84 $ 1.61 Average shares outstanding Basic 17,006,141 17,011,359 17,008,699 16,871,383 Diluted 17,106,448 17,113,424 17,109,842 16,888,550 Book value per share at end of period $ 33.12 $ 32.21 $ 33.12 $ 30.03 Tangible book value per share at end of period(2) $ 30.92 $ 30.00 $ 30.92 $ 27.73 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.24 $ 0.22 Total shares outstanding at end of period 17,492,143 17,552,626 17,492,143 17,437,326

(1) Basic and diluted net income per common share have been prepared in accordance with the two-class method.

(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.



Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Performance ratios (1) Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) 1.58 % 1.33 % 1.46 % 1.25 % Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) 11.97 10.52 11.26 10.73 Yield on earning assets 6.22 6.20 6.21 6.25 Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities 2.61 2.73 2.67 2.94 Average interest rate spread 3.61 3.47 3.54 3.31 Net interest margin(2) 4.32 4.18 4.25 4.08 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 137.43 135.25 136.33 134.95 Noninterest expense to average total assets 2.87 2.84 2.85 2.76 Efficiency ratio 57.47 60.79 59.07 60.10 Efficiency ratio – adjusted(3) 58.59 60.29 59.43 60.36

(1) Ratios are annualized where appropriate.

(2) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.





At or For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Asset quality ratios Nonperforming assets to total assets(1) 0.67 % 0.61 % 0.63 % 0.64 % 0.54 % Nonperforming loans to total loans(1) 0.81 0.74 0.76 0.78 0.68 Total classified assets to total assets 1.07 0.85 1.06 0.99 0.91 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans(1) 147.98 165.96 163.68 166.51 194.80 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.20 1.23 1.24 1.30 1.33 Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.21 0.14 0.19 0.42 0.27 Capital ratios Equity to total assets at end of period 12.65 % 12.41 % 12.01 % 11.64 % 11.21 % Tangible equity to total tangible assets(2) 11.91 11.65 11.25 10.88 10.44 Average equity to average assets 13.20 12.66 12.28 12.02 11.78

(1) Nonperforming assets include nonaccruing loans and repossessed assets. There were no accruing loans more than 90 days past due at the dates indicated. At June 30, 2025, $6.1 million, or 20.4%, of nonaccruing loans were current on their loan payments as of that date.

(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.



Loans

(Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Commercial real estate Construction and land development $ 267,494 $ 247,539 $ 274,356 $ 300,905 $ 316,050 Commercial real estate – owner occupied 561,623 570,150 545,490 544,689 545,631 Commercial real estate – non-owner occupied 877,440 867,711 866,094 881,340 892,653 Multifamily 113,416 118,094 120,425 114,155 92,292 Total commercial real estate 1,819,973 1,803,494 1,806,365 1,841,089 1,846,626 Commercial Commercial and industrial 367,359 349,085 316,159 286,809 266,136 Equipment finance 360,499 380,166 406,400 443,033 461,010 Municipal leases 168,623 163,554 165,984 158,560 152,509 Total commercial 896,481 892,805 888,543 888,402 879,655 Residential real estate Construction and land development 53,020 56,858 53,683 63,016 70,679 One-to-four family 640,287 631,537 630,391 627,845 621,196 HELOCs 205,918 199,747 195,288 194,909 188,465 Total residential real estate 899,225 888,142 879,362 885,770 880,340 Consumer 56,272 64,168 74,029 83,631 94,833 Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 3,671,951 3,648,609 3,648,299 3,698,892 3,701,454 Allowance for credit losses – loans (44,139 ) (44,742 ) (45,285 ) (48,131 ) (49,223 ) Loans, net $ 3,627,812 $ 3,603,867 $ 3,603,014 $ 3,650,761 $ 3,652,231



Deposits

(Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Core deposits Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 698,843 $ 721,814 $ 680,926 $ 684,501 $ 683,346 NOW accounts 561,524 573,745 575,238 534,517 561,789 Money market accounts 1,323,762 1,357,961 1,341,995 1,345,289 1,311,940 Savings accounts 179,980 184,396 181,317 179,762 185,499 Total core deposits 2,764,109 2,837,916 2,779,476 2,744,069 2,742,574 Certificates of deposit 902,069 898,444 999,727 1,017,519 965,205 Total $ 3,666,178 $ 3,736,360 $ 3,779,203 $ 3,761,588 $ 3,707,779





Non-GAAP Reconciliations

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include: the efficiency ratio, tangible book value, tangible book value per share and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time and in comparison to its competitors. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of the Company's efficiency ratio:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Noninterest expense $ 31,255 $ 30,961 $ 62,216 $ 60,619 Net interest income $ 44,229 $ 42,907 $ 87,136 $ 83,941 Plus: tax-equivalent adjustment 431 418 849 704 Plus: noninterest income 10,157 8,027 18,184 16,924 Less: BOLI death benefit proceeds in excess of cash surrender value - - - 1,143 Less: gain on sale of branches 1,448 - 1,448 - Less: gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment 28 - 28 (9 ) Net interest income plus noninterest income – adjusted $ 53,341 $ 51,352 $ 104,693 $ 100,435





Efficiency ratio 57.47 % 60.79 % 59.07 % 60.10 % Efficiency ratio – adjusted 58.59 % 60.29 % 59.43 % 60.36 %



Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible book value and tangible book value per share:

As of (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Total stockholders' equity $ 579,274 $ 565,449 $ 551,758 $ 540,004 $ 523,628 Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes 38,477 38,793 39,189 39,626 40,063 Tangible book value $ 540,797 $ 526,656 $ 512,569 $ 500,378 $ 483,565 Common shares outstanding 17,492,143 17,552,626 17,527,709 17,514,922 17,437,326 Book value per share $ 33.12 $ 32.21 $ 31.48 $ 30.83 $ 30.03 Tangible book value per share $ 30.92 $ 30.00 $ 29.24 $ 28.57 $ 27.73



Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible equity to tangible assets:

As of (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Tangible equity(1) $ 540,797 $ 526,656 $ 512,569 $ 500,378 $ 483,565 Total assets 4,578,053 4,558,060 4,595,430 4,637,293 4,670,864 Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes 38,477 38,793 39,189 39,626 40,063 Total tangible assets $ 4,539,576 $ 4,519,267 $ 4,556,241 $ 4,597,667 $ 4,630,801





Tangible equity to tangible assets 11.91 % 11.65 % 11.25 % 10.88 % 10.44 %

(1) Tangible equity (or tangible book value) is equal to total stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of related deferred tax liabilities.

