Reborn Coffee Expands Into Georgia And Armenia Through Licensing Agreement With Arjomand Group And IG International

BREA, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN), a leader in the specialty coffee market, today announced it has signed a strategic licensing agreement with The Arjomand Group and IG International, officially marking Reborn's expansion into the Republics of Georgia and Armenia.

The agreement grants IG International exclusive rights to develop and operate Reborn Coffee-branded locations across both Georgia and Armenia, under the framework of a regional licensing partnership facilitated by The Arjomand Group. The move reflects Reborn's ongoing international expansion strategy and positions the brand at the center of two emerging markets with growing consumer demand and increased alignment with European economic standards.

This announcement coincides with rising business confidence in the region. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze recently reaffirmed the irreversibility of Georgia's European integration process in a meeting with the local business community, signaling continued momentum for foreign investment and global brand entry.

“This partnership across Georgia and Armenia marks a powerful next step in our global strategy,” said Jay Kim, CEO of Reborn Coffee.“With The Arjomand Group's reach and IG International's operational presence in the Caucasus region, we're tapping into dynamic, forward-looking markets that share our values of quality, hospitality, and growth.”

Georgia: A Strategic Launchpad for Eurasian Growth

Both Georgia and Armenia offer unique positioning as economic gateways between Europe and Asia. With pro-business environments, a growing café culture, and expanding urban centers, the two nations present strong platforms for Reborn's premium coffee experience and lifestyle-oriented retail model.

IG International, a regional operator with diversified investments in real estate, consumer services, and logistics, will oversee the rollout of Reborn Coffee stores in key metropolitan areas such as Tbilisi, Batumi, and Yerevan. The company will implement Reborn's brand standards while adapting layouts and offerings to local preferences.

Licensing Model Designed for Scalable, Low-Capital Growth

The licensing agreement includes an initial fee and a structured milestone-based payment fee schedule. This structure fosters alignment between Reborn and its partners while delivering recurring revenue and facilitating rapid expansion without capital investment from the Company.

This latest signing further validates Reborn's international growth model, which is now supporting expansion across the Middle East, Asia, and Europe through master franchise and licensing agreements.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is a California-based specialty coffee retailer focused on delivering high-quality, handcrafted coffee experiences. With a growing global footprint and a dedication to innovation, Reborn is redefining the coffeehouse model through its premium products and technology-forward initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are“forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on the SEC's website at . Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern as indicated in an explanatory paragraph in the Company's independent registered public accounting firm's audit report as a result of recurring net losses, among other things, the Company's ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company's ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

...

949-491-8235

Company Contact:

Reborn Coffee, Inc.

...