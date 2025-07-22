Liberty Gold To Present At The Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference July 23, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD; OTCQX:LGDTF), (“Liberty Gold” or the“Company”), based in Vancouver, B.C. and focused on developing open pit oxide deposits in the Great Basin of the United States, today announced that Jon Gilligan, President and CEO, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by on July 23, 2025.

DATE : July 23, 2025

TIME: 11:30AM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: July 23 and 24, 2025

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on developing open pit oxide gold deposits in the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideally suited for open-pit mining and heap leach processing. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho, Utah and Arizona. The Company is advancing the Black Pine Project in southeastern Idaho, a past-producing, Carlin-style oxide gold system with a large, growing resource and strong economic potential. We know the Great Basin and are driven to acquire, discover and develop significant gold deposits that can be mined profitably through open-pit heap leaching scenarios and in an environmentally responsible manner.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Susie Bell, Manager Investor Relations

Liberty Gold Corp.

Phone: 604-632-4677 or Toll Free 1-877-632-4677

...

For more information, visit

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

...