Gerontology Market Set To Reach USD 2.79 Billion By 2032 Amid Aging Population And Advances In Elderly Care - SNS Insider

Austin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gerontology Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Gerontology Market size was valued at USD 1.42 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.79 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.83% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.

In the United States, the market was valued at USD 460 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 870 million by 2032, as aging demographics, chronic disease prevalence, and enhanced care delivery models drive innovation in geriatric services.





Request Your Free Sample Copy of the Gerontology Market Report Today:

Market Overview

The global gerontology market is being driven by several key factors. First, demographic shifts are accelerating, with the proportion of elderly individuals rising sharply by 2050, one in six people worldwide will be over the age of 65, particularly in high- and middle-income countries. At the same time, technological advancements such as AI-powered monitoring, wearable health devices, and telemedicine are revolutionizing how geriatric care is delivered. The rising burden of chronic diseases like Alzheimer's, arthritis, cardiovascular conditions, and osteoporosis is also increasing demand for specialized services. Additionally, strong policy support especially in the U.S., where Medicare expansion and eldercare funding reforms are underway is helping to strengthen care systems and infrastructure for aging populations.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:



Centre of Ageing Better – Age-friendly Communities Program, Healthy Ageing Research

Care Centers – Senior Assisted Living Services, Memory Care Programs

Keele Centre for Social Gerontology – Social Gerontology Research, Ageing and Social Care Studies

HelpAge India – Elder Helpline, Mobile Healthcare Units

Administration on Aging (AoA) – National Family Caregiver Support Program, Senior Nutrition Program

Gerontology Research Center – Geriatric Health Studies, Longevity Research Initiatives

National Aging Research Institute – Cognitive Health Research, Aging and Chronic Disease Studies

World Health Organization (WHO) – Global Network for Age-friendly Cities and Communities, Decade of Healthy Ageing

British Geriatrics Society – Frailty and Geriatric Medicine Guidelines, Elderly Care Research AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) – Livable Communities Initiative, Health and Wellness Programs

Segment Analysis

By Type:

In 2023, social gerontology was the largest and most dominant sector, holding a market share of 43.8%. This dominance may reflect the increasing significance of social interaction, mental health, and policy measures for elderly populations. Social gerontology deals with the societal implications of aging and the social participation of older persons in gruelling life, hence enjoying broad academic, health care, and policy-level attention.

By Application:

The fitness and wellness services were the leading market segment in 2023, accounting for a 29.7% share. This segment is buoyed by a significant worldwide movement towards preventative health care, especially in the older population, which includes exercise programs designed specifically for individuals, nutritional plans specific to individuals, and cognitive training. Demand in this sector has been boosted by the increase in active aging lifestyles and the growth of wellness clubs for seniors.

By Age:

The highest market share in 2023 was for 65–75 year-olds, which comprised 56.2% of the market. This market segment comprises their early agers, another group of ageing population who are still active but more wellness, diagnostics and lifestyle relate.

By Technology:

Technology segment was dominated by wearable devices in 2023 which contributed to 32.8% of the market. These systems range from smartwatches and fitness trackers to fall detectors and other so-called biosensors that supply up-to-date health analytics for seniors. Thanks to their simplicity of use and integration with the healthcare systems, they represent very effective instruments for elderly people caring.

For a Personalized Briefing with Our Industry Analysts, Connect Now:

Regional Analysis

North America led the gerontology market in 2023 with 43.3% share of the global revenue. This leadership is underlined by an early utilization of assistive technologies, together with favourable reimbursement systems and a solid network of geriatric care. The U.S., with its expanding aging and elderly population and production in health and wellness services, continues to be a significant player in the region's supremacy.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. As nations such as Japan, South Korea, and China rapidly age, there is a growing demand for gerontology-related services and technologies. Market growth in the region is further supported by government-supported aging policies, government investments in eldercare infrastructure, and the growing healthcare expenditure.

Recent Developments



April 2023 – Innerva released its new "Active Wellbeing" brand-in-a-box solution to the UK's growing market of businesses seeking to set up power-assisted exercise studios for the over 50s.

April 2023 – LifeQ announced results in bioRxiv showing the correlation of wearable data with epigenetic aging markers, and the potential for wearables as a means for measuring biological age. June 2024: Zibrio announced its“Zibrio Balance Coach,” a balance-monitoring device that uses AI to reduce falls in seniors, the latest addition to the company's portfolio in the age tech space.

Gerontology Market Segmentation

By Type



Social Gerontology

Environmental Gerontology Biogerontology

By Application



Fitness and Wellness Services

Non-Profit Organizations

Business Communities

Hospitality

Travel Healthcare

By Age



65-75 years

75-85 years 85 and above

By Technology



Wearable Devices

Smart Home Devices Others

Gerontology Market Report Scope