Here's Why Safety Shot Saw A 144-Fold Jump In Retail Chatter On Stocktwits: Beyond Meat, And Kohl's Closely Follow

Safety Shot, a wellness and dietary supplement company, witnessed a massive jump in retail chatter on Stocktwits over the past 24 hours and became the most talked about consumer stock.

The stock witnessed a 144-fold increase in the last 24 hours, closely followed by faux meat maker Beyond Meat and department store chain Kohl's Corp.

Here is a closer look at these consumer stocks:

1. Safety Shot (SHOT): The message count on the stock saw a 144-fold surge on Stocktwits after the wellness and dietary supplement company on Monday announced the pricing of its $10.6 million registered direct offering.

Retail sentiment on the stock remained unchanged in the 'bullish' territory with chatter levels 'extremely high' at 79, according to Stocktwits data.

SHOT sentiment and message volume July 22, 2025, as of 06:45 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of Safety Shot fell nearly 22% in premarket trading on Tuesday and have fallen 4.4% year-to-date.

The company announced that it would make a direct offering to an institutional investor for the purchase and sale of nearly 28.7 million shares at a purchase price of $0.37 per share.

It also issued warrants to purchase up to about 57.3 million shares of common stock at an exercise price of $0.37 per share, which are exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

A bullish user on Stocktwits said short sellers anticipating panic may find themselves blindsided if trading volume dries up after the offering, and buyers rush in.

2. Beyond Meat (BYND): In the last 24 hours, Beyond Meat saw a nearly 9,000% jump in retail user messages on Stocktwits, with no particular news on the company.

Retail sentiment on the stock improved to 'bullish' from 'extremely bearish' a day ago, with 'extremely high' chatter levels, according to data by Stocktwits.

BYND sentiment and message volume July 22, 2025, as of 7 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Beyond Meat's shares were flat in premarket trading and have risen 9% year-to-date.

3. Kohl's Corp: The retail user message count on the department store chain rose 7,800% in the last 24 hours on Stocktwits, even without any fresh developments from the firm.

Retail sentiment on Kohl's turned to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' a day ago, with 'extremely high' levels of message volumes, according to Stocktwits data.

KSS sentiment and message volume July 22, 2025, as of 7:15 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Kohl's shares jumped 4% before the bell and have lost a quarter of their value year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.