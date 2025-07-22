Elbertonnet Expands Broadband Offerings Via Partnership With Accelecom

Accelecom

SANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions , announced today that ElbertonNET , the premier broadband provider serving the Greater Elberton, Georgia area, has expanded its relationship with Accelecom. ElbertonNET has selected Accelecom to assist the city in expanding its broadband offerings, allowing it to better serve local businesses and residents across Elberton, Georgia.In addition to quadrupling its IP capacity, ElbertonNET turned to Accelecom to build additional redundancy and resilience across its core backbone network."This network upgrade is a fundamental component of ElbertonNET's goal of providing a superior network and customer experience to the Businesses and Constituents that we serve," said Kevin Eavenson , the City Manager of Elberton. "Accelecom's innovative, customer-first approach made them the natural choice to partner with.""Enabling Municipal Broadband Providers to enhance the offerings they provide is a key component of Accelecom's go-to-market," said Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom. "We take pride in complementing the efforts of Cities such as Elberton that are leveraging broadband to bridge the digital divide and foster economic growth.”About AccelecomAccelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, voice and managed services solutions to wholesale, public sector, and business customers across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.About ElbertonNETElbertonNET has been offering high speed Internet, VoIP digital phone and cable TV since 2001. Our fiber optic broadband/wideband telecommunications system enables the City of Elberton, Ga. to offer video and data capabilities to residences and businesses of all sizes. More than 250 miles of fiber optic line currently make high speed Internet and cable TV available throughout the entire City limits and beyond in some directions, including the Elberton Industrial Park.

Jim DeCesare

The DeCesare Group

+1 270-792-5779

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.