Israel Gimba unveils Planitex, blending AI and spatial commerce to transform how we buy and sell

- Israel GimbaTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Founder and Canadian Business investor Israel Gimba today announced the official launch of Planitex , a next generation immersive commerce platform set to redefine how businesses and consumers interact globally. With its debut, Planitex also confirmed plans to open its first funding round, offering select investors the opportunity to engage at the ground level of AI-powered spatial commerce.In quiet development since 2018, Planitex reflects Gimba's vision of a future where artificial intelligence, spatial computing, and immersive commerce converge. This bold venture now steps into the spotlight as AI advancements particularly the release of Grok 4 reshape the global business and investment landscape.“Planitex was built on the belief that commerce would inevitably evolve beyond traditional borders, platforms, and screens,” a company spokesperson said.“With cutting edge AI models like Grok 4 transforming real time intelligence and market insight, the environment has finally caught up with Israel Gimba's vision. Now is the right moment for Planitex's global debut.”Planitex is positioned to impact sectors where visual engagement is key from e-commerce, architectural design, and construction, to medical surgery and beyond. By harnessing AI's ability to deliver real time data and immersive experiences, Planitex aims to unlock smarter consumer interactions, revolutionize design processes, and even enhance medical procedures through spatial intelligence.“At GimbaCorp , we've always believed in investing where market shifts are inevitable,” a spokesperson and strategic advisor to Planitex at GimbaCorp said.“Planitex represents the next wave of commerce intelligent, immersive, and borderless.”At just 33, Israel Gimba has emerged as a dynamic figure in the investments and venture capital space. As founder of GimbaCorp, an Ottawa based investment firm overseeing ventures across technology, logistics, construction, media, finance, and events, Gimba has earned a reputation for identifying transformative trends ahead of the curve. His ventures have consistently focused on emerging markets and innovation driven sectors, making Planitex a natural extension of his entrepreneurial journey.“Planitex is more than a business venture, It's a futuristic vision of how we'll connect, transact, and experience commerce,” said Gimba.“We're inviting private equity and venture capital investors who see that future and want to help build it.”Planitex's initial funding round will open in the fall of 2025, targeting strategic investors eager to align with the future of AI-driven commerce and immersive engagement.Media Contact:DominionHq Media Relations...

