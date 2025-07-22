Branching Minds Recertified As A B Corporationtm With Highest Score Among Educational Support Companies

High-impact performance underscores the company's values-driven approach to education innovation

- Maya Gat, CEO and Co-Founder, Branching MindsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Branching Minds , a leading K–12 education technology company that helps districts streamline and scale best practices in Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS), has been recertified as a Certified B CorporationTM , earning a B Impact Score of 137.6-the highest score across educational support companies globally and well above the 80-point threshold for certification.Certified B Corporations (B Corps) are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. B Corps are accelerating a global culture shift to redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy.To maintain B Corp status, companies are required to undergo a rigorous third-party assessment by the non-profit B-Lab to ensure that they are continuing to meet verified high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Since the prior recertification process, Branching Minds' impact score rose by nearly 8 points, with exceptionally high scores in:- Customers – Recognizing the company's commitment to delivering positive outcomes for students, protecting data privacy, and empowering educators with research-backed tools.- Workers – Reflecting Branching Minds' strong focus on employee well-being, financial security, work-life balance, and engagement in a remote-first environment.- Governance – Demonstrating transparent leadership, mission alignment, and a long-term commitment to social and environmental responsibility.“Since our founding, Branching Minds has been deeply committed to using technology to improve educational outcomes - for learners and educators - and to being the kind of workplace that enables everyone on our team to feel proud of and recognized for their contribution,” said Maya Gat, CEO and Co-Founder of Branching Minds.“It is incredibly gratifying to be recertified as a B-Corps with such a high score and to lead the industry in impact.”Branching Minds has been a Certified B Corporation since 2015 and continues to deepen its investment in creating lasting social impact. The company's latest recertification solidifies its standing among a global community of businesses using profits and growth to advance a more inclusive, sustainable economy.“Branching Minds exemplifies what it means to scale with purpose,” said Amanda Kizer, Director of ESG and Impact for Bain Capital Double Impact , which invested in Branching Minds in 2023. Bain Capital Double Impact is the impact investing strategy of Bain Capital.“We believe their commitment to improving student outcomes, creating an inclusive workplace, and governing responsibly makes them a standout in the B Corp community and will continue to drive their growth over the long-term.”Branching Minds has recently received recognition for its exceptional commitment to workers, earning a spot on Fortune's 2025 Best Workplaces in New YorkTM list, and certification as a 2025 Great Place to Work. The company has also received numerous awards for its work to enhance educational outcomes including: 2025 Top EdTech Product of the Year Award in Student Support Technology and two 2024 CODiE Awards for Best Personalized Learning Solution and Best Customer Experience.About Branching MindsBranching Minds partners with K–12 schools to help educators streamline differentiated instruction and personalize learning through a comprehensive MTSS solution. Since 2013, the company has collaborated with nearly 300,000 teachers and 545 districts across 38 states, improving outcomes for more than 2 million students. Learn more at .About B Lab and B Corp CertificationB Lab is a nonprofit network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. Its B Corp Certification verifies that a company meets high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Learn more and explore Branching Minds' full score at .

