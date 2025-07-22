Barcode Equipment Market Anticipated To Reach US$12.619 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 6.68%

The barcode equipment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.68% from US$9.134 billion in 2025 to US$12.619 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the barcode equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.68% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$12.619 billion by 2030.The barcode equipment market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. With the increasing need for efficient and accurate tracking of products and inventory, the demand for barcode equipment has been on the rise. This has led to a surge in the market, with new players entering and established companies expanding their product offerings.One of the key drivers of this growth is the increasing adoption of barcode technology in various industries such as retail, healthcare, and logistics . The use of barcodes has proven to be a cost-effective and reliable method for tracking and managing inventory, leading to improved efficiency and reduced errors. This has resulted in a higher demand for barcode equipment, including scanners, printers , and labels.In addition to the growing demand, advancements in technology have also contributed to the growth of the barcode equipment market. With the introduction of new and improved barcode scanners and printers, businesses are able to achieve higher levels of accuracy and productivity. This has further fueled the adoption of barcode technology, especially in industries where inventory management is crucial.As the barcode equipment market continues to thrive, companies are also focusing on developing innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of their customers. This includes the integration of barcode technology with other systems, such as inventory management software, to provide a more comprehensive solution. With the increasing use of e-commerce and online shopping, the demand for barcode equipment is expected to grow even further.In conclusion, the barcode equipment market is experiencing significant growth and is expected to continue on this trajectory in the coming years. With the increasing adoption of barcode technology and advancements in the industry, the market is poised for further expansion. Companies in this market are constantly innovating to meet the demands of their customers, and this is expected to drive the market forward.Access sample report or view details:As a part of the report, the major players operating in the barcode equipment market that have been covered are Zebra Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Datalogic S.p.A., SATO Holdings Corporation, Toshiba, Cognex Corporation, Brother Industries, Ltd., Epson US, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V., among others.The market analytics report segments the barcode equipment market as follows:By solution type.HardwareoBarcode ScannersoBarcode PrintersoBarcode Verifiers.SoftwareBy deployment model.Standalone Deployment.Integrated Deployment.Cloud-Connected DeploymentBy Industry Vertical.Retail & E-Commerce.Logistics & Warehousing.Manufacturing.Healthcare.Transportation.Government & Defense.OthersBy Barcode Type.1D.2DBy regions:.North America.South America.Europe.Middle East and Africa.Asia PacificCompanies Profiled:.Zebra Technologies Corporation.Honeywell International Inc..Datalogic S.p.A..SATO Holdings Corporation.Toshiba.Cognex Corporation.Brother Industries, Ltd..Epson US.Opticon Sensors Europe B.V..Denso Wave Incorporated.Bluebird Inc..Wasp Barcode TechnologiesReasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital InvestmentDecisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.Security Screening Market:.ID Technologies Market:.Global Contactless Payment Market:.Global Biometric Sensor Market:.Biometric System Market:About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

