Ethsofia 2025 Unveils Key Sponsors And First Speakers For This September's Conference
This year's edition puts a special spotlight on Web3 Security, featuring leading researchers, auditors, and protocol engineers working at the frontlines of infrastructure resilience, exploit prevention, and smart contract design. With a sharp increase in protocol exploits across the industry, ETHSofia is doubling down on security-focused sessions, expert panels, and practical workshops.
The conference will also feature key topics such as AI x Blockchain, Trading Tech, DeFi, RWAs & Tokenization, and Blockchain Scaling.
The first wave of speakers includes:
Nicolas Bacca, co-founder of Ledger
Stefan Bratanov, blockchain engineer at Consensys
Martin Quensel, co-founder of Centrifuge
Mike Massari, strategic advisor at RedStone
Krum Pashov, founder of Pashov Audit Group
Shermin Voshmgir, author of Token Economy and founder of Token Kitchen
See the full list of speakers here .
ETHSofia 2025 is backed by a strong roster of sponsors and ecosystem supporters:
Nexo, Bulgaria's leading crypto-fintech; Ambire, pioneers in smart contract wallets; Bitomat; BoneX; UEB3 Fund, and Remote IT World, as well as the Ethereum Foundation, returning as a supporter through its Ecosystem Support Program.
Building on the momentum of 2024's major success, ETHSofia 2025 is set to be bolder, larger, and more immersive than ever, uniting builders, dreamers, and degens in the heart of Sofia.
Learn more and see how you can get involved at
Event Details:
September 24-25th, 2025
Innovation Forum John Atanasoff at Sofia Tech Park
111 Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd.
1784 Sofia, Bulgaria
Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
