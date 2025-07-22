403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan's buildings on verge of crumbling, threatening civilians
(MENAFN) In a rundown area of Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city and financial hub, the sound of hammering echoes through a debris-strewn compound where workers are tearing down what remains of a collapsed five-story building.
Located on a neglected, pothole-filled street in Lyari town, the building once housed multiple families and was central to the local community. But years of neglect and structural decay ended in disaster last week when the building gave way, killing 27 people, injuring many others, and displacing numerous residents. Most of the victims were members of the Hindu minority.
“It felt like a bomb exploded over my head. All I recall is being pulled out of the rubble by people, and there was a lot of screaming,” said Rashid Ali, who survived the collapse despite falling from the rooftop and fracturing his leg.
Chaman Meshuri, another resident, recounted feeling two distinct jolts before the structure gave way, a warning that allowed some families to escape. “I was at my shop when my son called me about the jolts. I told my family to get out immediately,” he said. Thanks to his quick thinking, his five children survived, but four other relatives did not make it out in time.
Preliminary findings show that the building was initially constructed to hold just three floors and was officially deemed unsafe back in 2022. Despite the warning, the owner allegedly worked with local authorities to unlawfully add two more stories, putting excessive strain on an already compromised structure.
Survivors, including Ali and Meshuri, insist they were never told about any evacuation notice, leaving them unaware of the looming danger.
As Karachi’s aging buildings continue to deteriorate without proper oversight, residents warn that many more such structures remain standing—acting as silent, ticking time bombs across the city.
Located on a neglected, pothole-filled street in Lyari town, the building once housed multiple families and was central to the local community. But years of neglect and structural decay ended in disaster last week when the building gave way, killing 27 people, injuring many others, and displacing numerous residents. Most of the victims were members of the Hindu minority.
“It felt like a bomb exploded over my head. All I recall is being pulled out of the rubble by people, and there was a lot of screaming,” said Rashid Ali, who survived the collapse despite falling from the rooftop and fracturing his leg.
Chaman Meshuri, another resident, recounted feeling two distinct jolts before the structure gave way, a warning that allowed some families to escape. “I was at my shop when my son called me about the jolts. I told my family to get out immediately,” he said. Thanks to his quick thinking, his five children survived, but four other relatives did not make it out in time.
Preliminary findings show that the building was initially constructed to hold just three floors and was officially deemed unsafe back in 2022. Despite the warning, the owner allegedly worked with local authorities to unlawfully add two more stories, putting excessive strain on an already compromised structure.
Survivors, including Ali and Meshuri, insist they were never told about any evacuation notice, leaving them unaware of the looming danger.
As Karachi’s aging buildings continue to deteriorate without proper oversight, residents warn that many more such structures remain standing—acting as silent, ticking time bombs across the city.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
CommentsNo comment