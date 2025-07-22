403
Infobip brings voice calling to WhatsApp Business users
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 21 July 2025– Global cloud communications platform today announced the launch of WhatsApp Business Calling, a new feature that enables businesses to make and receive voice calls via their WhatsApp Business numbers. This addition enhances Infob’p’s omnichannel platform by delivering richer, real-time conversations within the messaging app used by millions worldwide.
The feature allows businesses to receive and initiate voice calls globally, using What’App’s native interface so customers never leave the app. Calls can be started directly from WhatsApp chats, interactive messages, or deep links embedded in websites and apps, providing multiple convenient entry points. Integration with Infobip Conversations, the c’mpany’s cloud contact center solution, enables customer support agents to switch seamlessly from chat to voice while maintaining unified conversation history and context.
"Our customers consistently emphasize that voice is essential for providing outstanding service, particularly when it comes to complex matters that demand real-time interaction”, said Zeid Shubailat, Director at Infobip.
Available across global markets, WhatsApp Business Calling supports industries such as retail, banking, airlines, and eCommerce by enabling faster issue resolution. By embedding app-based voice within WhatsApp, it reduces friction and ensures seamless customer interactions. Integrated reporting and billing with the WhatsApp Business Platform simplify operations and provide valuable insights.
A key advantage of WhatsApp Business Calling is branded calling: verified business profiles display the company name, logo, and checkmark during calls, reinforcing brand authenticity, combatting fraud, and boosting customer trust and answer rates. This feature aligns with I’fobip’s commitment to trusted, safe, and branded communication channels and complements the upcoming launch of’Infobip’s Branded Calling ID (BCID) solution later this year.
