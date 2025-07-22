Canyon Partners Expands Client Solutions Team With Insurance Veteran

Nick Gray joins as Managing Director to lead insurance solutions for $28B credit and real estate platform

DALLAS, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Partners ("Canyon"), a $28 billion global alternative investment manager founded in 1990, today announced the hiring of Nick Gray as a Managing Director focused on insurance solutions.

Mr. Gray brings nearly 20 years of experience in insurance capital formation, most recently leading Bain Capital Credit's insurance solutions efforts in North America. Prior to Bain, Mr. Gray held roles at Shenkman Capital Management, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and BlackRock. Mr. Gray will report to Georg Machinist, Head of Americas Capital Formation within Canyon's Client Solutions Group.

"With nearly two decades of experience, Nick's leadership and track record of success in developing solutions-oriented strategies will be key to advancing Canyon's insurance capabilities," said Machinist. "We look forward to harnessing his prowess and deep industry relationships as we strengthen our capital formation team to best serve our clients in today's evolving investment landscape across corporate credit, asset-backed finance, and real estate strategies."

About Canyon Partners, LLC

Founded in 1990, Canyon employs a deep value, credit intensive approach across public and private corporate credit, asset backed credit, and real estate. The firm seeks to capture excess returns available to those investors with specialized expertise, rigorous research capabilities, and the ability to underwrite complexity. Canyon invests on behalf of a broad range of institutions globally.

For more information visit: .

Media Contact

Kris Cole

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Canyon Partners, LLC

