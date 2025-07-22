Horter Investment Management CEO Inducted Into Prestigious Midland Baseball Hall Of Fame - Recognized For Leadership In Baseball And Life

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Drew Horter, a proud product of Midland's early days, was one of the first players Joe Hayden ever coached at the knothole level," said Dave Evans, Midland's 18U Head Coach & Hall of Fame Inductee. "Even as a young athlete, Drew absorbed the core values of Midland-hard work, character, and commitment to community. Those lessons have followed him throughout his life and continue to shape his dedication to giving back."

From his beginnings as a 6-year old pitcher for the Midland Redskins in the 1960s, Horter went on to win a state championship in 1969 and proudly displays his Midland Memorabilia he has accumulated throughout his life. But most importantly, Horter credits the Midland system, and Mr. "Papa Joe" Hayden specifically, for teaching him that true leadership is the direct result of hard work, perseverance, integrity, and the commitment to giving back.

"I feel I'm giving back not only to Midland, but also in honor of Mr. Hayden personally for everything he taught me," said Horter. "It works in so many ways. Throughout my business career I've made decisions based on trying to emulate what he would do."

Giving back to the community is an important priority for Drew Horter in so many ways; as he has donated both his time and financial support to not only Midland, but is a proud and dedicated supporter of Moeller High School, where his two sons attended high school. Drew and his family are also very much involved with organizations centered around helping those with disabilities, such as Stepping Stones, Linden Grove School, and the Heidt Center of Excellence to name a few.

"Drew was selected to the Midland Hall of Fame for his long-standing unconditional dedication and support," said Jeremiah Larbes, Midland General Manager. "Papa Joe meant the world to him, and in true Papa Joe fashion, Drew pays it forward to help the players become great athletes and great individuals in life as well. Drew's support and advice whenever asked is unwavering and valued. This induction is well-deserved."

The impact of Papa Joe and the Midland organization have on Drew's life is celebrated each and every day, as in honor of his profound gratitude and affection for Papa Joe, Drew named his first-born son Hayden.

"I was surprised and deeply honored to be inducted into the Midland Hall of Fame," Horter graciously said. "I know Mr. Hayden is watching from above."

