New Rakuten American Express® Card, Powered By Imprint, Offers An Extra Four Percent Cash Back On Rakuten Purchases

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With the Rakuten Card , cardholders will receive an extra four percent Cash Back on top of what they already earn while shopping on Rakuten's platform of more than 3,500 stores, in-person, or online, up to the first $7,000 of credit card spending each calendar year. Separately, cardholders will also earn an extra five percent Cash Back on top of the five percent members earn when dining at more than 22,000 Rakuten partner restaurants, totaling 10 percent Cash Back on Rakuten Dining.

In addition, the Rakuten Card offers Cash Back on purchases cardholders make everywhere else outside of Rakuten's platform. This includes two percent Cash Back on groceries and restaurants, and one percent Cash Back on all other purchases.

"The Rakuten Card offers our members a new and rewarding way to shop and earn," said Rakuten CEO and President Amit Patel. "The Card combines the power of Rakuten's Cash Back and rewards program with Imprint's advanced technology and the unique benefits of the American Express network to bring even more value to our members."

"Rakuten and American Express share a commitment to rewarding customers for how and where they spend," said Will Stredwick, SVP and GM of Global Network Services for North America at American Express. "The Rakuten Card will bring the offers, experiences, and security benefits of American Express to even more rewards-savvy shoppers."

"In today's market, we know that the most sought-after financial products are those that are truly digital-and customer-first," added Daragh Murphy, CEO of Imprint. "We're proud to partner with Rakuten to deliver a best-in-class, intuitive cardholder experience with exceptional rewards opportunities."

Backed by the American Express network, the Rakuten Card provides cardholders with access to Amex Offers for shopping, dining and travel, and access to Amex ExperiencesTM spanning music, entertainment, theater, and more. The card also provides retail protections including Purchase Protection and Extended Warranty.

Rakuten is partnering with Imprint to power the card program and First Electronic Bank to issue the card through American Express' Agile Partner Platform.1

Rakuten's shopping rewards platform is free and easy to use. Members can shop and earn Cash Back from thousands of stores using the Rakuten app , browser extension , or directly through Rakuten . Rakuten members can also receive Cash Back when shopping in person from one of Rakuten's 120+ Cash Back stores. Rakuten Cash Back can be used, or stacked, in combination with other discounts like in-store sales, or retailer coupons, to maximize savings.

To sign up for Rakuten and apply for a Rakuten Card, click here . New cardholders will receive a sign-up bonus of $25 Cash Back when they spend $500 in the first 90 days after accepting the card. Rakuten members who refer new members to Rakuten through the "Refer a Friend " program will also receive $30 Cash Back once the new member has made qualifying purchases totaling at least $30 within 90 days of signing up. See full Referral Program Terms and Conditions for details.

About Rakuten Rewards

Rakuten is a leading shopping platform that offers Cash Back on purchases from all your favorite brands. By partnering with thousands of brands in apparel, health and beauty, dining, grocery, travel, on-demand services, subscription boxes and more, Rakuten helps members save and get more on everyday purchases. Since its founding in 1999, Rakuten has become the largest and most rewarding shopping experience, and its members have earned $4.6 billion in Cash Back just for shopping through Rakuten. For more information, visit Rakuten .

Rakuten® is a registered trademark of Rakuten Group, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. ©2025 Ebates Performance Marketing, Inc.

About Imprint

Imprint is a financial technology company that partners with iconic global brands to design, launch, and manage co-branded credit card programs that significantly increase customer engagement, loyalty, and value. Imprint's digital cardholder experience and purposefully designed technology stack deliver bespoke programs and customized rewards for each brand. Imprint tailors the level of program integration to each brand's needs. For more information about Imprint, please visit .

About American Express

American Express (NYSE: AXP ) is a global, premium payments and lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. With over a hundred million merchant locations across our global network, we seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress , americanexpress/en-us/newsroom/ , and href="" rel="nofollow" americanexpres .

1 The Rakuten American Express® Card is issued by First Electronic Bank, pursuant to a license from American Express. American Express is a registered trademark of American Express. The Rakuten American Express® Card is powered by Imprint Payments, Inc.

