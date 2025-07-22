Embrace Home Loans Promotes Brian Woltman To Senior Vice President, Inducts Him Into Hall Of Fame

Top producer and branch leader recognized for record-setting performance and leadership

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans , a top-ranked national mortgage lender, has promoted Brian Woltman to senior vice president and inducted him into the company's Hall of Fame-an honor reserved for Embrace's most accomplished employees

Woltman, who manages Embrace's Basking Ridge, New Jersey branch, is the company's top-producing originator and holds the record for the highest annual loan volume in Embrace's 40-year history. Since joining the company in 2016, he led his branch to more than $1.15 billion in funded loans and 2,500 closed loans. His personal production accounts for $640 million across more than 1,400 loans.

"Brian is a leader in every sense of the word-he's grown his branch from the ground up, built an incredible team, and consistently delivered extraordinary results," said Senior Vice President and Regional Manager Tim Higgins. "His work ethic, passion for clients, and commitment to mentoring others make him one of the most respected professionals in the industry."

Woltman was the company's top-producing loan officer for three of the past five years and has been named to the company's Chairman's Club five times. He also earned lifetime membership in the Founders Club and has received multiple President's Club honors.

"Receiving this recognition means a lot, especially knowing the caliber of people I work with," said Woltman. "I've been fortunate to build a team that shares my values-treating people right, staying focused, and doing the work the right way. This is more than just a job to us-it's about delivering an experience people remember."

A native of Bridgewater, New Jersey, Woltman earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Monmouth University, where he also minored in information technology. He lives in Mendham with his wife, Marie, and their daughters, Brielle and Ashlynn. Outside of work, he enjoys playing hockey and staying involved in the local community.

