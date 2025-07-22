All Sports News Announces Premiere Of 'Shawshank Hustle' Documentary By Filmmaker Kokayi Ampah

All Sports News

Film Chronicles the Rise of a National Running Event Born from the Legacy of The Shawshank Redemption

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- All Sports News , a division of All Sports Television Network , proudly announces the premiere of Shawshank Hustle , a compelling new documentary produced by veteran filmmaker Kokayi Ampah, former Production Supervisor and Location Manager of the Oscar-nominated film The Shawshank Redemption. The documentary, which tells the story of the Shawshank Hustle 7K race and its roots in cinematic history, will be syndicated and made available to broadcasters across the United States.

The film explores how the Ohio State Reformatory-made famous by The Shawshank Redemption-became the backdrop for one of the most unique and inspiring running events in the country. The annual Shawshank Hustle 7K brings thousands of runners and movie fans to Mansfield, Ohio, where participants race through iconic filming locations in a celebration of endurance, community, and cinematic legacy.

“This documentary captures something truly special-a race that blends film history, fitness, and grassroots enthusiasm in a way that no other event does,” said Roger Neal Smith, President of All Sports Television Network.“We're honored to be part of bringing this story to audiences everywhere.”

“During the filming of The Shawshank Redemption in 1993, I had no idea that the filming site would evolve into something this powerful,” said Kokayi Ampah, Director and Producer of the documentary.“The Shawshank Hustle isn't just a race-it's a movement that unites people from around the world.”

Shawshank Hustle will be available for syndication this Fall, with broadcast dates to be announced by participating stations.

About the Shawshank Hustle

The Shawshank Hustle 7K is an annual road race held in Mansfield, Ohio, home of the historic Ohio State Reformatory-filming site of The Shawshank Redemption. The race offers participants a chance to run or walk a scenic 7K course that passes through key locations featured in the film, including the prison yard and the famous escape route. Since its inception in 2015, the event has drawn runners from across the country and internationally, becoming a beloved tradition for movie fans, fitness enthusiasts, and families alike. The Shawshank Hustle has helped revitalize the region, boosting tourism and spotlighting the lasting cultural impact of one of America's most treasured films.

