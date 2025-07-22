Axiad Achieves Fedramp ATO To Secure Identities At The Speed Of Now
FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide initiative that standardizes the security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring of cloud products and services used by federal agencies. With ATO status, Axiad Conductor has successfully completed the required security assessments, has met federal security requirements and is now authorized to operate within the U.S. federal government. By using Axiad Conductor, federal agencies and contractors will be able to rapidly comply with federal mandates, including the White House's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) M-22-09, Executive Order 14028 and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) zero trust maturity model.
Axiad Conductor secures credentialing across human identities (HI) and non-human identities (NHI). The platform automates the full credential lifecycle-from setup and issuance to renewal and revocation-without requiring agencies to rip and replace existing tools. Axiad's integrated, policy-aligned approach enables agencies to:
-
Prove trust across the identity lifecycle
Simplify operations with single-pane-of-glass control
Cut costs and reduce support tickets tied to credential chaos
The result: faster deployments, stronger compliance and less operational drag across IT and security teams.
Axiad Conductor can be found on the FedRAMP Marketplace , a searchable database of cloud service offerings that have achieved a FedRAMP designation.
To learn more about how Axiad Conductor helps federal organizations achieve compliance with federal mandates, visit Axiad's Federal Agencies page.
About Axiad
Axiad is an identity security company tackling the critical threats posed by compromised credentials, which account for more than 70% of enterprise breaches. As human and non-human identities multiply across disparate systems, traditional IAM tools fall short, leaving organizations with fragmented visibility and significant security gaps. Axiad bridges this divide by uncovering hidden identity risks and credential vulnerabilities, providing actionable insights to strengthen security-without requiring a complete system overhaul. Axiad's solutions integrate seamlessly with existing IAM infrastructures, enabling organizations to shrink their attack surface and adopt phishing-resistant, strong authentication methods.
Trusted Identity. At the speed of now. Discover more at axiad or follow Axiad on LinkedIn .
