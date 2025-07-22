Food Security Leadership Council Launches To Forge New Path For U.S. Leadership In Global Food Security

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, more than 25 bipartisan leaders have come together to reimagine the U.S. approach to solving global food security. The Food Security Leadership Council , a nonpartisan policy organization, is led by Dr. Cary Fowler, President of the Council, former U.S. Special Envoy for Global Food Security, and 2024 World Food Prize Laureate.

The Council brings together those who believe the United States, in partnership with other countries, can strengthen food security around the world through visionary leadership and that doing so advances both our core values and our core interests. It is made up of leaders across industry, science, agriculture, global development, and government.

"As global crises compound, it will become harder and harder for the world to feed itself-we need to chart a new path. The Council's goals are to formulate an actionable blueprint for strategic U.S. leadership in global food security, to shed light on the impact of U.S. public policies on global food security, and to build and energize the next generation of food security policymakers," said Dr. Fowler.

"Tackling global food insecurity demands the same bold vision and long-term commitment that has driven our greatest scientific achievements," said Dr. John Mather, Nobel-winning astrophysicist who led the James Webb Space Telescope program at NASA. "U.S. leadership-rooted in a commitment to ambitious innovation and collaboration-can help chart a path toward a future where every person has access to the food they need. Like exploring the cosmos, solving hunger requires looking far ahead, investing deeply, and refusing to accept limits on what's possible."

"Strong U.S. leadership can help create resilient food systems that help small-holder farmers elevate themselves out of poverty and hunger, fostering trade, and enhancing global stability," said Dr. Elsa Murano, Director of the Norman Borlaug Institute for International Agriculture & Development, former president of Texas A&M, and Under Secretary of Agriculture for Food Safety from 2001-2004. "The Food Security Leadership Council will help redefine America's global role in food and agriculture to address the demands of a rapidly changing world."

"Where people are hungry, conflict festers," said General Anthony Zinni (Ret.), former Commander of U.S. Central Command and member of the Council. "The Food Security Leadership Council is tackling a problem that strategic leaders cannot afford to ignore."

The Food Security Leadership Council members include: Alice Albright, Amb. Ertharin Cousin, Amd. Jeff Prescott, Dan Barber, David Hamod, Dr. Brian Schmidt, Dr. Chris Barrett, Dr. Cristian Samper, Dr. Cynthia Rosenzweig, Dr. Elsa Murano, Dr. Gebisa Ejeta, Dr. John Mather, Dr. Manjit Misra, Dr. Marty Chalfie, Dr. Molly Jahn, Dr. Rich Roberts, Dr. Sarah B. Kapnick, Gen. Anthony Zinni, Howard W. Buffett, Jose W. Fernandez, Esq., Pat Bowe, Peter McPherson, Esq., Rev. Dr. David Beckmann, Sarah Charlies, and Sen. Jon Tester.

About the Food Security Leadership Council

The Food Security Leadership Council is a nonpartisan policy organization dedicated to strengthening U.S. leadership to help solve global hunger. We are on a mission to elevate awareness of the need for bold, affirmative U.S. leadership in global food security, illuminate the impact of U.S. policies on global food security, develop a blueprint for U.S. engagement in global food security, and unite future leaders in a common cause.

