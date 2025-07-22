Canela Media Sets New Benchmark In Hispanic FAST Streaming With 88% Year-Over-Year Growth In Monthly Viewing Hours

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canela Media, a leading technology and innovation multicultural media company, today announced record-breaking growth across its portfolio of FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channels, reinforcing its leadership position in the Hispanic FAST streaming landscape.

In June 2025 alone, Canela's FAST ecosystem surpassed 6 million monthly viewing hours - an extraordinary 88% increase year-over-year from 3.2 million hours in June 2024. This remarkable growth is fueled by Canela Media's expansive distribution footprint, innovative programming strategy, and culturally resonant content that continues to captivate and grow both U.S. Hispanic and Latin American audiences.

"Our FAST strategy isn't just scaling - it's succeeding because it's built intentionally: for culture, for community, and for choice," said Karsten Amlie, SVP of Content Distribution and General Counsel at Canela Media. "From our owned-and-operated experiences on Canela to our third-party partner channels, and through wide distribution on platforms including Samsung, Roku, LG, Vizio, Xumo, TCL, VIDAA, Fubo, and Plex, Canela now boasts one of the largest and most dynamic Latino FAST footprints in the market."

Canela's FAST portfolio has doubled over the past year. Within the Canela app alone, its 70-channel FAST guide features:



20 owned-and-operated channels , including:



Top novelas : Novelas Turcas, Pasiones Legendarias, Novelas Brasileñas



Popular movie channels : Hollywood y Más, Clásicos, Cine Picante, Acción Mexicana

Genre-focused content : Canela Deportes, Canela Kids, Canela Hits, Regional MX, Ritmos Inolvidables, and more 48 premium partner channels such as Hallmark en Español, CNN, Discovery, beIN Español, RCN, Novelisima, and additional channels from Azteca, Sony, Warner Bros., and América Vivo.

"From action-packed movies and classic novelas to sports, kids' entertainment, and faith-based programming, Canela's FAST lineup reflects the diversity and depth of our audience's tastes," added Gachi Ciurluini, VP of Content Strategy at Canela Media. "Our distinctive mix of original hits like Secretos de Parejas and global fan favorites like Fatmagül and Captain Tsubasa has made Canela a premier destination for Hispanic viewers worldwide.

Canela Media's entire ecosystem now reaches 60 million monthly active users and the company continues to solidify its position as a premier partner for advertisers seeking scaled, innovative, and authentic connections with U.S. Hispanic audiences. In the past year, Canela Media has introduced the industry's-first AVOD loyalty program Club Canela, which gives users opportunities to earn rewards for viewing and engaging with content. Additionally, an expanded proprietary data offering, Canela Audience Solutions, has been rolled out to deliver advanced audience targeting to help brands effectively connect with U.S. Hispanic audiences across both English and Spanish-language OTT platforms.

About Canela Media

Canela Media is a leading innovation and technology-driven media company that offers a portfolio of audience solutions consisting of Canela, Canela Audience Solutions, Club Canela and Canela Studios providing scale and breakthrough offerings to reach U.S. Hispanic audiences through relevant content, with precision and accuracy. Canela Media's free streaming platform, Canela, provides audiences with culturally relevant and authentic content on-demand (VOD) and through its Live Channels across all verticals: Canela Music, Canela Kids, Canela Deportes, Canela News, and also boasts an extensive library of Novelas and Mexican classics films. Canela Studios, Canela Media's in-house creative and production studio, offers brands seamless creative services and branded content solutions as well as developing and producing several Canela Originals. Club Canela, Canela Media's breakthrough first in-app streaming rewards program of its kind, provides brands with innovative and exclusive engagement opportunities while rewarding audiences for watching content on the Canela app.

For brands looking to reach U.S. Hispanics, Canela Media provides scale and breakthrough offerings with deeply engaged audiences. Canela Media's proprietary and exclusive data solution, Canela Audience Solutions, is a best-in-class OTT-first data product delivering advanced audience targeting with more scale, more accuracy, and, ultimately, more precision. Canela Media's extensive reach across premium OTT partners and Spanish-language sites, coupled with its proprietary data, empowers brands to reach highly engaged, customized, Hispanic audiences with precision, both within and beyond Canela Media's ecosystem.

