The Ballantyne Hotel Announces Fall 2025 Opening Of Dunbar Social By Topgolfr Swing Suite

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dunbar Social will have five advanced simulator bays, each able to accommodate up to 10 people and complemented by plush, comfortable lounge seating, HDTVs, and personalized food and beverage service. Visitors will have the option to bring their clubs or use clubs provided by the space. Dunbar Social will feature both indoor and outdoor entertainment areas. The 9,200-square-foot interior will have a total of 116 seats available, including a lounge area with seating for seven and an indoor bar with nine seats. The outside scenic terrace will provide 36 seating options overall, including a stylish bar top with seven seats. Collectively, the venue can host groups of up to 100 individuals. Guests will enjoy locally-inspired, chef-driven culinary delights such as homemade pizzas and shareable bites. The full bar will feature signature craft cocktails, along with an extensive, dedicated tequila list. Zero proof options will be available as well.

"We are thrilled to introduce Dunbar Social, an exciting addition to The Ballantyne's already exceptional dining and event spaces. This vibrant new venue will offer a dynamic experience with interactive games, a relaxed yet refined atmosphere, and expansive indoor and outdoor spaces in The Bowl at BallantyneTM," said Christophe Le Chatton, General Manager of The Ballantyne. "Whether you're gathering with friends, hosting an event, or simply unwinding, Dunbar Social will be the perfect destination for unforgettable moments."

"We are proud to team with The Ballantyne to provide a new kind of interactive social experience that will entertain visitors of all ages and skill levels in the Charlotte, NC market," said Jason Fierro, Chief Operating Officer of Full Swing. "Powered by industry-leading Full Swing simulators, games are designed for both non-golfers and golfers alike so everyone can have a great time."

Dunbar Social will be open on Sundays through Thursdays from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11:00 am to 12:00 am. For group bookings, please call (704) 248-4020 or email [email protected] .

About The Ballantyne, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Charlotte

The Ballantyne, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Charlotte is an award-winning hotel located in Charlotte, NC. Featuring 208 elegant guest rooms and suites and 40k square feet of flexible event space. The Ballantyne also offers a four-bedroom Cottage and a Lodge group retreat with 35 spacious guest rooms. Guests can enjoy meeting and event facilities, spa, fitness, indoor and outdoor pools, and dining at Gallery Restaurant. The Ballantyne is owned and managed by Northwood Hospitality.

About Full Swing

Full Swing is the largest US-based producer of golf and sport simulators, chosen as the Official Licensee of PGA Tour, the Official Simulator of Golf Channel, and the official simulator provider for Topgolf Swing Suites. It is the only simulator giving players patented dual-tracking technology to provide unmatched real ball flight featuring the world's most iconic courses and a wide variety of multisport games. Team Full Swing boasts PGA Tour players Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day, the LPGA's Brooke Henderson, the NBA's Steph Curry, and the NFL's Patrick Mahomes. For more information, head to .

