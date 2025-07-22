Duck Creek Earns Five Celent Xcelent Awards For Excellence In Insurance Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Duck Creek Recognized as Luminary and Technology Standout in Celent's Policy Administration Systems for P&C Insurance Reports in North America, APAC, EMEA and LATAM

BOSTON, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies , the global provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, today announced it has received five XCelent Advanced Technology 2025 awards from Celent in its Policy Administration Systems: P&C Insurance reports for North America, EMEA, and LATAM. Duck Creek received three Advanced Technology XCelent awards for North America, EMEA and Latam and was also awarded the Breadth of Functionality and Customer Base and Support XCelent awards for North America.

Duck Creek was also named a Luminary in the North America report and recognized as a Technology Standout in the EMEA, APAC, and LATAM regional editions of Policy Administration Systems: P&C Insurance reports. The Luminary distinction is Celent's highest recognition and reflects excellence across both criteria. The Technology Standout category highlights modern solutions that emphasize technical innovation and agility.

“Duck Creek Policy is a modern, cloud-based policy administration system that delivers strong functionality through a thoughtfully designed and easy-to-navigate interface. Congratulations to Duck Creek for its recognition as a Luminary in North America and for achieving top-tier placements in the Celent Technical Capability Matrix across multiple global regions in the 2025 Policy Administration Systems Vendors reports for P&C insurance,” said Karlyn Carnahan CPCU Head of Insurance | North America, Celent.

Duck Creek received high marks within the report based on its mature, cloud-based Policy Administration System (PAS) used by a wide range of insurers globally. Designed with persona-based workspaces, the Duck Creek platform supports underwriting and policy servicing with ease of use and efficiency. Its architecture leverages Microsoft Azure for cloud-native DevOps, supports a biweekly release cadence, and includes an integrated rating engine for configurable pricing logic.

“Celent's recognition across three regional reports confirms that our approach to policy administration innovation is making a real impact,” said Mike Jackowski, Chief Executive Officer of Duck Creek Technologies.“Duck Creek Policy isn't just about modernization-it's about giving insurers worldwide the agility to compete, the speed to capitalize on opportunities, and the capability to deliver experiences that drive lasting success.”

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite , and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand . Visit to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X .

Media Contacts:

Marianne Dempsey/Tara Stred

...