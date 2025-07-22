Georgia Forestry Association Leverages Acres Data In Latest Land Use Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Summer 2025 Feature Released Under Powered by Acres Initiative

Fayetteville, Ark., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Georgia Forestry Association's latest report, Shifting Ground, draws on land transaction insights from Acres.com to examine how forest ownership and land use are evolving across the state. Featured in the Summer 2025 issue of Georgia Forestry magazine , the report carries the“Powered by Acres” designation, a mark that signals credible, data-backed research built on the Acres platform.

The analysis examines key trends influencing Georgia's forestland market, including generational turnover, external investment, and the emergence of diversified income streams, including hunting leases, carbon credits, and solar development. Acres' data shows forestland sales in Georgia have remained strong at $3.5 to $4 billion annually since 2020, with average price per acre holding firm despite broader economic fluctuations.

“Access to transparent, reliable data is essential to understanding how Georgia's forest landscape is changing,” said Tim Lowrimore, President and CEO of the Georgia Forestry Association.“By leveraging insights from Acres, we're better equipped to support Georgia landowners and advocate for the long-term health of our working forests.”

Acres' Vice President of Product and Data Science, Dr. Aaron Shew, added:“Georgia's land market is shifting, not just in who owns the land, but in how it's valued and managed. We're proud to support analysis that helps bring clarity to those changes.”

The Powered by Acres badge appears on reports and research outputs built using the Acres platform. It represents a shared commitment to transparency, accuracy, and high-quality interpretation of land data, whether for market insights, academic study, or public resource. To learn more: .

To read the entire article in Georgia Forestry magazine, click here.

About Acres is a land data and mapping platform built to bring transparency to America's biggest asset–land. With data for over 150 million parcels of land, Acres brings together the information you need to understand and value land with confidence. Access more accurate and comprehensive land intelligence, comparable sales, and easy-to-use mapping tools for fast, informed decision making. Visit to learn more

About Georgia Forestry Association

Founded in 1906, the Georgia Forestry Association represents forest landowners, forest product manufacturers, and related businesses. GFA works to ensure a thriving, sustainable future for Georgia's 22 million acres of working forests through advocacy, education, and industry engagement. Learn more at .

Attachment

Georgia Forestry Magazine Powered by Acres

CONTACT: Mary Mickel Acres 479.202.6167 ...