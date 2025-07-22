Amaero Publishes June 2025 Quarterly Activities Report
| Amaero Ltd
Hank J. Holland
Chairman and CEO
...
| Media & Investor Enquiries in Australia
Jane Morgan
Director
...
| Media & Investor Enquiries in United States
Shannon Devine
MZ Group
...
About Amaero
Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA and OTC:AMROF) is an ASX-listed and OTC-listed company with manufacturing and corporate headquarters located in Tennessee, U.S. Amaero is a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilised by the defense, space, aviation and medical industries. The technical and manufacturing team brings decades of experience and know-how with pioneering work in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloys. The Company has commissioned advanced gas atomization technology with an industry leading yield of AM powder. The Company is also a leader in PM-HIP (Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing) manufacturing of large, near-net-shape powder parts with forged-equivalent material properties and microstructure for a variety of alloys. PM-HIP manufacturing is helping alleviate the strained domestic supply chain for large scale castings and forgings.
Appendix 4C
Quarterly cash flow report for entities
subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
|Name of entity
|Amaero Ltd formerly known as Amaero International Limited
|ABN
|Quarter ended (“current quarter”)
|82 633 541 634
|30 June 2025
|Consolidated statement of cash flows
|Current quarter $A'000
| Year to date
(12 months)
$A'000
|1.
|Cash flows from operating activities
| 1,041
|2,580
|1.1
|Receipts from customers
|1.2
|Payments for
| (108
| )
|(300
|)
|(a) research and development
|(b) product manufacturing and operating costs
|(2,185
|)
|(5,302
|)
|(c) advertising and marketing
|(150
|)
|(369
|)
|(d) leased assets
|(374
|)
|(1,511
|)
|(e) staff costs
|(2,678
|)
|(8,970
|)
|(f) administration and corporate costs
|(2,785
|)
|(9,070
|)
|1.3
|Dividends received (see note 3)
|-
|-
|1.4
|Interest received
|171
|649
|1.5
|Interest and other costs of finance paid
|-
|-
|1.6
|Income taxes paid
|(2
|)
|(5
|)
|1.7
|Government grants and tax incentives
|320
|1,328
|1.8
|Other (Lease Bond refund and Net GST)
|108
|603
|1.9
|Net cash from / (used in) operating activities
|(6,642
|)
|(20,367
|)
|2.
|Cash flows from investing activities
| -
|-
|2.1
|Payments to acquire or for:
|(a) entities
|(g) businesses
|-
|-
|(h) property, plant and equipment
|(9,073
|)
|(23,186
|)
|(i) investments
|-
|-
|(j) intellectual property
|-
|-
|(k) other non-current assets
|-
|-
|2.2
|Proceeds from disposal of:
| -
|-
|(a) entities
|(l) businesses
|-
|-
|(m) property, plant and equipment
|-
|-
|(n) investments
|-
|-
|(o) intellectual property
|-
|-
|(p) other non-current assets
|-
|-
|2.3
|Cash flows from loans to other entities
|-
|-
|2.4
|Dividends received (see note 3)
|-
|-
|2.5
|Other (provide details if material)
|-
|-
|2.6
|Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
|(9,073
|)
|(23,186
|)
|3.
|Cash flows from financing activities
| 1,500
|46,683
|3.1
|Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities)
|3.2
|Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities
|-
|-
|3.3
|Proceeds from exercise of options
|188
|665
|3.4
|Transaction costs related to issues of equity securities or convertible debt securities
|-
|(2,335
|)
|3.5
|Proceeds from borrowings
|5,424
|5,424
|3.6
|Repayment of borrowings
|-
|-
|3.7
|Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings
|-
|-
|3.8
|Dividends paid
|-
|-
|3.9
|Other (Lease Deposit)
|-
|-
|3.10
|Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
|7,112
|50,437
|4.
|Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
|
28,898
|
11,988
|4.1
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|4.2
|Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)
|(6,642
|)
|(20,367
|)
|4.3
|Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)
|(9,073
|)
|(23,186
|)
|4.4
|Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)
|7,112
|50,437
|4.5
|Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
|(1,076
|)
|347
|4.6
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|19,219
|19,219
|5.
| Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts
| Current quarter
$A'000
| Previous quarter
$A'000
|5.1
|Bank balances
|19,219
|28,898
|5.2
|Call deposits
|-
|-
|5.3
|Bank overdrafts
|-
|-
|5.4
|Other (provide details)
|-
|-
|5.5
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
|19,219
|28,898
|6.
|Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates
| Current quarter
$A'000
|6.1
|Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 1
|756
|6.2
|Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 2
|-
|Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments.
|7.
| Financing facilities
Note: the term“facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.
| Total facility amount at quarter end
$A'000
| Amount drawn at quarter end
$A'000
|7.1
|Loan facilities
|-
|-
|7.2
|Credit standby arrangements
|-
|-
|7.3
|Other (please specify) *
|34,826
|6,034
|7.4
|Total financing facilities
|-
|-
|7.5
|Unused financing facilities available at quarter end *
|28,792
| 7.6
|Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.
| As announced on 26 February 2025: Credit Agreement Signed for US$22.8 Million Loan from Export-Import Bank.
A fixed interest rate of 5.43% per annum was locked upon execution of the credit agreement. The total loan cost equals approximately 7.05% per annum over an 8-year term.
The loan commitment reflects an advance of 75% loan-to-cost ratio on capital equipment that has been or will be installed in Amaero's manufacturing and corporate headquarters in McDonald, Tennessee, as well as a contingency reserve and capitalized loan fees. The loan has an initial 12-month period of interest-only payments, followed by fully amortizing principal and interest payments over seven years. The interest rate was fixed at 5.43% per annum on execution of the credit agreement and the total cost of the loan, including amortized fees and expenses, equals approximately 7.05% per annum.
During the quarter, the Company drew down A$6.034 million from this facility comprising of net cash proceeds of A$5.424 million and a noncash exposure of A$0.61 million.
*Amount Subject to conditions
|8.
|Estimated cash available for future operating activities
|$A'000
|8.1
|Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9)
|(6,642
|)
|8.2
|Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6)
|19,219
|8.3
|Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5)
|28,792
|8.4
|Total available funding (item 8.2 + item 8.3)
|48,011
| 8.5
|Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.4 divided by item 8.1)
|7.23
|Note: if the entity has reported positive net operating cash flows in item 1.9, answer item 8.5 as“N/A”. Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.5.
|8.6
|If item 8.5 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:
|8.6.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?
| Answer: N/A
|8.6.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?
| Answer: N/A
|8.6.3 Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?
| Answer: N/A
|Note: where item 8.5 is less than 2 quarters, all of questions 8.6.1, 8.6.2 and 8.6.3 above must be answered.
Compliance statement
1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
2 This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
Date: .................. 21 July 2025....................................
Authorised by: ...............The Board of Directors..........................
(Name of body or officer authorising release – see note 4)
Notes
1. This quarterly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entity's activities for the past quarter, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so.
2. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule the corresponding equivalent standard applies to this report.
3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
4. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors, you can insert here:“By the board”. If it has been authorised for release to the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here:“By the [name of board committee – eg Audit and Risk Committee]”. If it has been authorised for release to the market by a disclosure committee, you can insert here:“By the Disclosure Committee”.
5. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors and you wish to hold yourself out as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, the board should have received a declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
CommentsNo comment