Amaero Publishes June 2025 Quarterly Activities Report

Amaero reported revenue for the June Quarter of A$1,489,000. Revenue included approximately A$1,006,000 from powder sales and A$483,000 from Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing ( "PM-HIP" ) manufacturing.



The Company ended the June Quarter with a cash balance of A$19.2 million.

Excluding cash, the Company ended the June Quarter with tangible assets, including prepayments for inventory and equipment, of A$50.7 million. Note, balance sheet valuations are subject to year-end adjustments.

Change in Company Name

Following the Company's 2025 extraordinary general meeting on 1 April 2025, shareholders resolved to change the Company name to Amaero Ltd from Amaero International Limited. On 8 April 2025, the change of Company name on the ASX to Amaero Ltd took effect.

Long-Term Supply Agreement with Velo3D



During the Quarter, Amaero signed a five-year, exclusive supply agreement with Velo3D, Inc. (OTC:VLDX) (“ Velo3D ”), a leading U.S. based, metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts in the defense, space, and aviation industries.

Based on demand estimates from Velo3D, revenue from C103 and titanium alloy powder sales over the five-year agreement are expected to equal approximately A$35 million. Actual revenues may change and are subject to Velo3D's production demand.

Updated Financial Guidance



During the Reporting Period, Amaero provided an update on previous financial guidance and expectations. The Company confirmed it now expects to achieve positive EBITDA in FY2027.

Additionally, Amaero also reaffirmed that the planned capital investments for the 3-year period ending FY2026 was unchanged at an estimated A$72 million and that following the A$35 million Export-Import Bank (“ EXIM ”) equipment financing and the recent A$22 million Placement, it is fully funded.

Reaffirming Prior Financial Guidance



During the Quarter, Amaero reaffirmed its prior guidance that revenue growth was expected to accelerate in the June Quarter and that revenue was expected to significantly scale in FY2026.



Furthermore, Amaero confirmed that with contracted sales from long-term agreements and from received purchase orders, the Company has visibility to approximately 80% of its planned revenue for Q1 and Q2 of FY2026.

An updated Fairmont Consulting study released during the Reporting Period estimated demand for C103 powder at approximately 93 tonnes in FY2030 versus an earlier estimate on 8 February 2024 of approximately 105 tonnes in FY2028.

Commissions 2 nd Atomizer on Schedule



Amaero completed commissioning of the 2nd advanced Electrode Induction Melting Inert Gas Atomizer (“ EIGA Premium ”) on schedule at its flagship Tennessee manufacturing facility.



Amaero's advanced atomizer technology is the 2nd custom designed EIGA Premium to be commissioned in the U.S. and the 3rd to be commissioned in the world.

The Company announced a purchase order for 27 tonnes of titanium spherical powder to be shipped in 1H FY 2026.

Key Leadership Hire

During the Quarter, Brett Paduch was appointed Chief Financial Officer (“ CFO ”), effective 14 July 2025. Mr. Paduch has strong experience in FP&A, strategic planning, capital markets and M&A transactions.

EXIM Bank Equipment Financing



During the Quarter, the Company completed its 1st draw on the A$35 million EXIM Bank equipment financing and received A$5.4 million of net proceeds. The Company expects to receive approximately A$25.2 million of additional net loan proceeds during FY2026.



Hank J. Holland, Amaero Chairman and CEO, commented,“We are pleased to report a milestone quarter that positions Amaero for transformational growth as we move into FY2026. The commissioning of our second advanced atomizer in Tennessee, on schedule, underscores our commitment to building a secure, sovereign, scalable, and traceable supply chain for high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders. This expansion enhances our production capabilities and supports growing customer demand across the defense, space, aviation and medical industries.

The execution of our exclusive long-term supply agreement with Velo3D during the quarter is indicative of our strategic approach to partnerships. The partnership validates our leadership in refractory and titanium alloy powder manufacturing and reflects the trust placed in our technology, product quality, and supply chain reliability. The agreement is expected to generate up to A$35 million in revenue over five years and provides a strong foundation for accelerating commercialisation.

We are equally encouraged by our financial position, following the recent capital raise and equipment financing with EXIM Bank, which ensures we are fully funded for our current growth phase. We remain on track with our updated guidance, including achieving positive EBITDA in FY2027 and accelerating revenue in the near term. Notably, we now have visibility to approximately 80% of planned revenue for the first half of FY2026.

With a focus on long-term growth initiatives, the Company has prudently managed its operating expenses and its balance sheet. Since May 2022, the Company completed six capital raises that totalled A$98.5 million. We ended the June quarter with approximately A$70 million of cash, prepayments and tangible assets on the balance sheet. The forward-leaning investments have funded improvements to the 9,290 square meter (100,000 square foot) manufacturing facility and industry-leading capital equipment to support scaled production and revenue growth through FY2030. Capital investments in FY2026 are expected to be largely funded by EXIM Bank equipment financing.

With our strengthened leadership team, ongoing customer engagements, and strategic infrastructure investments, Amaero is exceptionally well positioned to capitalise on the increasing demand for additive and advanced manufacturing solutions and support the re-industrialisation of the United States.”

Related Party Payments

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 4.7C.3 and as disclosed in Item 6.1 of the attached Appendix 4C, during the Quarter A$756,000 was paid in respect of Directors fees and consulting fees to entities associated with Directors.

Events Subsequent to Balance Date

On 7 July 2025, the Company confirmed that it had entered a technical development collaboration with U.S.-based Auburn University's National Center for Additive Manufacturing Excellence (“ NCAME ”). Additionally, recent printing and testing of Amaero's C103 and Ti64 (or Ti-6AI-4V) powder by NCAME has demonstrated that the powders conform with industry accepted standards and based on Auburn's testing and certification, Amaero has satisfied Velo3D's qualification condition.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact: