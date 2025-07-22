Daxor's Blood Volume Analysis Technology Accelerates Market Penetration With Three New Facility Adoptions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Continued Integration of Daxor's ezBVA Lab Service and On-Site Analyzers Fuels Positive Outlook

Oak Ridge, TN, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, announces the expansion of its blood volume analysis (BVA) technology into three new hospitals, a testament to the growing recognition of BVA's essential role in improving lives and reducing healthcare costs. This growth is driven by a combination of Daxor's state-of-the-art CLIA-certified ezBVA Lab service, which delivers on-demand, next-day blood volume analysis results, and an on-site placement of its blood volume analyzer. The company expects accelerated sales growth to continue throughout 2025 as clinicians increasingly embrace the benefits of BVA for optimizing fluid management decisions.

Recent sales wins include:



Expansion into a key Tennessee medical center within a large integrated community healthcare system in the Appalachian Highlands, is adopting ezBVA Lab services for inpatient and outpatient cardiology applications

A major hospital serving Arkansas is integrating BVA with an on-site analyzer to enhance its advanced heart care programs for both inpatient and outpatient settings A leading referral hospital serving Arizona, Nevada and Utah is utilizing Daxor's ezBVA Lab service for its advanced heart failure patients, both inpatient and outpatient

“We are incredibly proud to announce the expansion of our BVA technology into three renowned facilities as a testament to the growing recognition of BVA's pivotal role in improving lives and reducing healthcare costs,” said Michael Feldschuh, Daxor Corporation CEO and President.“This momentum, driven by the increasing integration of our ezBVA Lab Service and on-site analyzers, underscores our commitment to providing clinicians, regardless of location, with precise tools to guide optimal fluid management.”

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 65,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing trials in the areas of heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor's vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com . Sign up to receive news on Daxor's innovative technology HERE .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bret Shapiro

Sr. Managing Partner, CORE IR

1-516-222-2560

