Answersnow Launches Corporate Advisory Board To Advance Scale Of Innovative Virtual Autism Platform

RICHMOND, Va., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnswersNow , the leader in virtual Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy, today introduced the founding members of its new Corporate Advisory Board. Kim Henrichsen, President of St. Louis University Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital; Andrew Post, President of Hazel Health; and Yagnesh Vadgama, President and Chief Operations Officer of Magellan Health will help guide AnswersNow as it scales to meet rapidly growing demand for its virtual autism therapy services and innovative new standard of care.

Autism is the fastest growing developmental disability in America, yet most families are unable to access adequate support services and must endure extended wait times and inconvenient therapy times and locations. Through its innovative virtual platform and a commitment to using only Master's- or PhD-level Board-Certified Behavioral Analysts (BCBAs) in highly customized 1:1 sessions, AnswersNow offers virtual ABA therapy to families everywhere within days and at times that fit their busy schedules for better support, exceptional outcomes, and significant cost savings.

“The next few years are critical to meaningfully and effectively reversing what is a broken autism support system in America,” said AnswersNow CEO Jeff Beck.“I am thrilled to welcome Kim, Andrew, and Yagnesh as three veteran leaders who can ensure we scale our proven platform in a way that meets the needs of the families, clinicians and insurers who are struggling with the rapid rise of autism diagnoses.”

Kim Henrichsen currently serves as the President of St. Louis University Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital. She has extensive experience in healthcare leadership, including in medical management at Centene Corporation and as Chief Nursing Officer at Intermountain Healthcare. Beyond her professional roles, Henrichsen remains actively engaged in philanthropy and her local community.

Andrew Post serves as the President of Hazel Health, the nation's leading K-12 telehealth provider. A lifelong educator, Andrew has served as the Chief Innovation Officer of Invo Healthcare, the President of Catapult Academy, an Assistant Superintendent in Duval County Public Schools, a school site administrator in Miami-Dade County Public Schools, and a classroom teacher. He also founded a 501(c)(3) non-profit which infuses literacy and sports to increase students' chances at becoming high school graduates in Kingston, Jamaica. Andrew holds an M.S. in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University and a B.A. in political science and secondary education from the University of Miami.

Yagnesh Vadgama is the Vice President Clinical Care Autism at Magellan Health. In this role, he oversees both the autism and Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) product for Magellan nationally, helps develop outcomes measures for the field of ABA, and serves as a thought leader on the discipline nationally. He holds a BA in Psychology and Social Behavior from UC Irvine and a Master's Degree in Human Behaviors from National University.

