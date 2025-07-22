First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On August 5, 2025
BRADENTON, Fla., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) (“First Watch” or the“Company”), the leading Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, before the market opens.
A conference call and webcast will follow at 8:00 AM ET, hosted by Chris Tomasso, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Mel Hope, Chief Financial Officer.
Interested parties may listen to the conference call via any one of three options:
- Dial 201-389-0914, which will be answered by an operator Pre-register by entering your information at this Call MeTM link Join the webcast at
The webcast will be archived shortly after the call has concluded. For the dial-in and webcast options, the conference call should be accessed at least 10 minutes prior to its scheduled start.
About First Watch
First Watch is the leading Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using the freshest ingredients available. Guided by its“Follow the Sun” culinary philosophy, First Watch's chef-driven menu rotates five times a year to feature the highest-quality flavors at their peak, offering elevated executions of classic favorites, fresh juices like the Kale Tonic, and fan favorites such as the Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Quinoa Power Bowl and signature Million Dollar Bacon. For every kid's meal served, First Watch proudly donates a portion to organizations and causes making a positive impact in our communities – raising more than $1.7 million to date. A recipient of hundreds of local“Best Breakfast” and“Best Brunch” awards, First Watch was also named 2024's #1 Most Loved Workplace® in America by Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute, after appearing on the list in 2022 and 2023 as well. With a commitment to quality, hospitality and community, First Watch is redefining Daytime Dining across more than 580 restaurants in 31 states. For more information, visit .
Investor Relations Contact
Steven L. Marotta
941-500-1918
...
Media Relations Contact:
Jenni Glester
407-864-5823
...
