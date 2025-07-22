Acelleron Recognized As 2025“Maternal Support Company Of The Year” By Baby Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovative Companies, Services and Products Within the Baby Care Industry

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Baby Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive baby care industry, today announced that Acelleron , one of the largest breast pump Durable Medical Equipment (DME) providers in the country, has been named“Maternal Support Company of the Year” in their 5th annual awards program.

Acelleron helps expectant moms obtain a breast pump and other maternity products through their health insurance . With a wide selection of breast pump brands and models, families can simply select the pump that best meets their needs, submit their order, and Acelleron will handle the insurance process on their behalf.

Acelleron's impact goes far beyond just providing breast pumps. The company also offers a robust suite of free educational services and resources designed to support families from pregnancy to parenting and the return to work, helping them feel more prepared, comfortable, and empowered using their pump and meeting their breastfeeding goals. These value-added educational supports include:





On-demand education , like the Pump Exploration Webinar and detailed Breast Pump Selection Guide to help families discover and confidently choose the pump that is best for their individual needs.

One-on-one lactation and pumping support virtual consults , such as Unbox Your Pump, Flange Fit Basics, and Return to Work 101, that provide personalized support to guide families through varying stages of their pumping journey.

A monthly Pumping Support Group to connect with fellow pumping families navigating similar experiences of ups, downs, and everything in-between, led by an IBCLC.

Access to a knowledgeable team of Certified Lactation Counselors (CLCs) and Pump Experts who are available to answer questions and troubleshoot pumping challenges. A popular YouTube series featuring in-depth unboxings of breast pump brands and models, offering step-by-step overviews of each pump's features, assembly, usage, and cleaning guidelines, to help families boost their confidence and ease of use.



Acelleron also supplies other essential insurance-covered maternity products including breast milk storage bags, compression socks, maternity belts, blood pressure monitors, and pump replacement parts, simplifying the postpartum journey for families. From start to finish, patients benefit from proactive communication and support via text message and email, ensuring they feel informed and empowered every step of the way.

The company's commitment to excellence extends internally, prioritizing Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and staff training on the latest industry standards, regulations, and best practices. This focus on continuous learning not only enhances the quality of services provided, but also empowers employees to grow in their roles, providing better support to both patients and clinical partners.

“This recognition means so much to all of us at Acelleron because it's rooted in what matters most - supporting moms and families during one of the most important and vulnerable times in their lives,” said Jason Canzano, Managing Director of Acelleron.“We've always believed that access, education, and empathy can truly change the experience of parenthood. I'm incredibly proud of our team for showing up every day with heart, purpose, and a shared mission to make life just a little easier for the families we serve. We'll continue to raise the bar, expanding our services and resources to meet the evolving needs of today's families.”

As consumers become more discerning and demanding, parents are looking to balance the health and development of their infants with their busy lifestyles. Emerging trends such as organic and natural products, personalized baby care, innovation in baby food, E-commerce, and Direct-to-Consumer options are just some of the trends emerging in this rapidly expanding market. Companies are responding to these evolving demands by developing new products, and the Baby Care market is projected to reach over 19 billion by 2030. The Baby Innovation Awards dives deep through a large set of categories within this increasingly competitive market, helping innovative products and companies stand out in this crowded market.

“Acelleron provides a positive, supportive, and seamless experience for families. Every parent and each baby experiences a different journey, especially in the post-partum phase with the challenges of breastfeeding, sleep disruption, and infant-bonding,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Baby Innovation Awards.“With new resources continuously in development, Acelleron is making every mom's journey smoother, more informed, and fully supported. We're pleased to recognize them as 'Maternal Support Company of the Year!'”

The focus of the Independent Innovation Awards is on recognizing the leaders in the most competitive categories of the Baby Care market, ranging from Bath & Diapers, Health Products, Nursing & Feeding, Clothes, Toys & Learning, Car Seats, Strollers and Nursery. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

About Baby Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Baby Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Baby care industry. The Baby Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of baby care industry companies and products including Baby Clothes, Nursing and Feeding, Toys and Learning, Nursery, Strollers and more. For more information visit: .

About Acelleron

Acelleron is an accredited home medical equipment supplier, providing innovative solutions to families, employers, and health care providers through quality education, support, and products. We are committed to empowering women and families to meet their breastfeeding goals and achieve success from pregnancy to parenting and the return to work.

For more information about our services, please visit acelleron.com .

