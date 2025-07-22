TRU Staffing Partners And Consero Partner To Deliver First-Of-Its-Kind Ediscovery Leadership Forum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new conference for corporate eDiscovery leaders, law firms, vendors, and software providers to shape the future of legal technology

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized, award-winning talent agency and five-time Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing U.S. company, and Consero Group, the premier platform for senior-level executive experiences, today announced the launch of the invitation-only eDiscovery Leadership Forum - a groundbreaking event designed to address the seismic shifts occurring across the eDiscovery profession. This inaugural event will take place January 21–23, 2026, at the iconic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida. TRU Staffing Partners has been a proud sponsor of Consero's Chief Privacy Officer Forums for more than three years, leading to the formulation and now realization of the new eDiscovery Leadership Forum.

This first-of-its-kind forum is a strategic partnership between Consero and TRU Staffing Partners, combining Consero's proven event model and white-glove execution with TRU's subject matter expertise, talent, and partnership access, and thought-leadership content curation. The result is an exclusive, high-impact gathering built to foster strategic knowledge sharing on emerging topics, spark new strategic business introductions and prequalified interest-based buying and selling opportunities, and facilitate meaningful dialogue among the innovators shaping the future of eDiscovery.

The eDiscovery Leadership Forum, like all Consero events, will cater specifically to corporate decision-makers - in this case, professionals responsible for eDiscovery hiring and purchasing. A handpicked group of law firms, software companies, and service providers, curated by TRU and Consero, will support the event and enrich the experience through substantive thought-leadership contributions. Attendance will be limited to one representative per corporate logo, ensuring a diverse and balanced cohort representing organizations of all sizes and eDiscovery program maturity models.

“Consero is unequivocally the leader in creating thought-leadership events that deliver not only the highest caliber of content and attendee participation, but also the most meaningful opportunities for future business development for law firms, service providers, and software companies,” said Jared Coseglia, Founder & CEO of TRU Staffing Partners.“These events facilitate an unprecedented level of professional intimacy and knowledge sharing that instantly enhances the ability for corporate legal stakeholders to engage intentionally with future business partners. No event has been more successful for TRU than Consero in establishing brand credibility, visibility, and accessibility with the right decision-makers.”

The event's Board of Advisors, chaired by TRU's CEO Coseglia, will include senior eDiscovery leaders from organizations such as Meta, Netflix, DaVita Kidney Care, Toyota, T-Mobile, Home Depot, Cox, and others. These experts bring reputational gravity and deep insight that will guide the program's integrity and relevance. Full board details will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Partnering with TRU has been eye-opening and invigorating,” said Natalie Cohen, Executive Vice President at Consero.“TRU brings extraordinary access to talent, trend intelligence that extends well beyond the job market, and unparalleled influence across the eDiscovery and data privacy ecosystems. For Consero, this partnership is about uniting the best and brightest in legal leadership to create something truly unique: a gathering of real decision-makers having real conversations that lead to effective change and deeper engagement with partners and peers.”

If you are a law firm, service provider, consulting firm, or software company and have not received an invitation to the event but believe your participation would enhance the experience, contact Jared Coseglia directly at ... . Unlike other events, all sponsors receive equal visibility and access - no tiered packages, just meaningful, high-value exposure.

For primary decision-makers for eDiscovery hiring and buying at corporations who are interested in attending, contact Rachael Haher at ... or +1 718-541-3630.

