Alcatraz Unveils Major Product Update To Advance Privacy-First Facial Authentication For Physical Access Control

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcatraz , the leader in facial biometric authentication for physical access, today announced a major platform and device update that brings over a dozen new capabilities to customers across critical infrastructure, corporate campuses and high-security industries. The latest release enhances biometric privacy, streamlines enterprise operations and strengthens Alcatraz's unique position as the pioneer of Facial Authentication as a Service (FAaaS).

Delivered as part of Alcatraz's continuously evolving platform, this update adds new features to its Rock facial biometric devices, as well as to the Alcatraz platform. Enhancements span key areas including privacy-first identity handling, adaptive two-factor authentication, improved tailgating detection, visitor automation and SIP-based voice intercom support.

“Security that gets smarter over time is no longer a luxury - it's a necessity,” said Tina D'Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz .“With this release, we're doubling down on what matters most to our customers: uncompromising security, enterprise-grade control, real-world performance and responsible biometric innovation that always puts privacy first.”

Key product updates include:



Adaptive 2FA – Intelligent profile-level authentication that allows face-only access for trusted individuals, such as VIPs or high-clearance personnel, while enforcing two-factor authentication (2FA) for everyone else.



Enhanced Tailgating Detection – A new AI model improves real-world performance without disrupting flow for authorized users. Tailgating detection is built directly into both Rock and Rock X devices, eliminating the need for separate sensors.



Opt-In Biometric Processing – Biometric matching can now be restricted to pre-enrolled cardholders, supporting compliance with privacy mandates.



Custom Consent Capture – Customers can now use their own DocuSign accounts for biometric consent, whether deployed in the cloud or on-premises.



SIP Intercom Support – Rock X now enables two-way voice communication at the door, fully integrated with SIP systems.

Enterprise Workflow Integrations – Enhanced support for RightCrowd PIAM and on-prem web enrollment with SMTP control.

“We designed Alcatraz to be more than a biometric device. It's a system that evolves alongside your security strategy and the dynamic challenges of modern physical access,” said Vince Gaydarzhiev, Founder and President of Alcatraz .“This release shows how our architecture scales intelligently while continuing to simplify life for administrators, integrators, and end users.”

The update also introduces improvements to visitor management, security event logging, reader group persistence and real-time provisioning visibility, helping customers operate more efficiently while maintaining a strong security posture.

The full product update will be available to all customers on July 28 . Additional details, including a full feature list and supporting materials, can be found at .

About Alcatraz

Alcatraz transforms how people move through their secure spaces. Our AI-powered facial authentication technology makes access effortless, intelligent and personalized without compromising on security or privacy. Purpose-built for today's enterprise, Alcatraz empowers employees to travel freely and safely through the workplace, while protecting high-security environments with enterprise-grade precision. As the pioneer of Facial Authentication-as-a-Service (FAaaS), our plug-and-play biometric solution safeguards the most sensitive environments in the world, including data centers powering the AI revolution, Fortune 100 campuses, financial institutions, R&D facilities, universities, stadiums and more. Headquartered in Cupertino, the company helps protect over four million employees (and counting) worldwide.

