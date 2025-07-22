Nkgen Biotech To Present At The Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA ANA, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech, Inc. (OTC: NKGN) (“NKGen” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous and allogeneic natural killer (“NK”) cell therapeutics, today announced that it will present on the mechanism of action for troculeucel, enhanced non-genetically modified NK cell therapy, in Alzheimer's disease during a poster presentation at the upcoming Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2025 (“AAIC 2025”) to be held in Toronto, Canada and online from July 27-31, 2025. Presentation details are as follows:

Poster Title: Mechanism of Action of Troculeucel (Non-genetically Modified Natural Killer Cells with Enhanced Cytotoxicity) in Alzheimer's Disease Confirmed by Corresponding Phase I Biomarker Data. Presenting Author: Paul Y. Song, M.D. Session Type: Poster Session Title: Drug Development: Human Session Time: Sunday, July 27, 2025; 7:30 AM – 4:15 PM ET Poster Board Number: #101711 Location: Exhibit Hall

More information about AAIC 2025 can be found at: .

A copy of the poster will be available on the Scientific Publications page of the Company's website at once the poster presentation has concluded. Previously disclosed Phase 1 data on the positive effects of troculeucel on amyloid, tau, and neuroinflammation biomarkers in Alzheimer's patients, which may not be included in this poster presentation, can also be found on the Scientific Publications webpage.

About Troculeucel

Troculeucel is a novel cell-based, patient specific, ex vivo expanded autologous NK cell immunotherapeutic drug candidate. NKGen is developing troculeucel for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders and a broad range of cancers. Troculeucel is the International Nonproprietary Name (“INN”) for SNK01 assigned by the World Health Organization (“WHO”). The WHO INN approval of troculeucel establishes a universally recognized nonproprietary drug name for SNK01 and marks a significant step on NKGen's journey toward bringing this therapy to market.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous and allogeneic NK cell therapeutics. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“could”,“continue”,“expect”,“estimate”,“may”,“plan”,“outlook”,“future” and“project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Because such statements are patient to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company's control, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans and expected timing for developing troculeucel and SNK02, including the expected timing of completing and announcing further results from its ongoing clinical studies; and the Company's expected timing for developing its product candidates and potential benefits of its product candidates. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the Company's ability to execute its plans and strategies; risks related to performing clinical studies; the risk that initial and interim results of a clinical study do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, and as more patient data become available; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical studies and the reporting of data therefrom; the risk that studies will not be completed as planned; the risk that the abstract will not be published as planned including delays in timing, format, or accessibility; and NKGen's ability to raise additional funding to complete the development of its product candidates. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company's filings and reports, which may be accessed for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at and on the Company's website under the subheading“Investors-Financial and Filings”. Investors should take such risks into account and should not rely on forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Internal Contact:

Denise Chua, MBA, CLS, MLS(ASCP)

SVP, Corporate Affairs

949-396-6830

...

External Contact:

Kevin Gardner

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

...