All Star. All Sass. All Free.

Miami, FL, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh off her RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 10 win, Ginger Minj is back with another crown-worthy performance, trading rhinestones for responsibility in a bold new sexual health campaign with MISTR, the largest LGBTQ+ telehealth platform and the only national platform offering 100% free services to both insured and uninsured patients.
In the campaign's debut video, Ginger lip syncs for her life to a summer anthem surrounded by a cast of gorgeous men, big wigs, and even bigger attitude. The performance is part of a new content series produced by MISTR to promote free online access to PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) and DoxyPEP, the most powerful one-two punch for HIV and STI prevention.
“If we can make people laugh and get them on PrEP, we've done our job,” said Tristan Schukraft, MISTR's Founder & CEO.“Ginger is not just a fan favorite; she's a cultural force. And now she's using her platform to remind our community that protecting your health should be easy, free and stigma-free.”
“I know a thing or two about flooding a basement, but you better do it responsibly,” said All Star Ginger Minj.“MISTR is the only national telehealth platform that makes the labs, testing, doctor's visits, co-pays, and PrEP totally free. No shame, no insurance needed, no excuses. So go ahead and get messy! Just stay protected!”
MISTR provides 100% free access to PrEP, DoxyPEP, and STI testing, all prescribed online and delivered discreetly to your door. No doctor's office. No paperwork. No insurance needed.
The first video in the campaign is available now at @heymistr on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. New videos will be released this week. Sign up for free online PrEP at MISTR.com.
CAMPAIGN CREATIVE CREDITS
Creative Director, Director, Executive Producer: Phillip Henry
Director of Photography, Producer, Editor and Colorist: Ron Katagiri
Starring: Ginger Minj
Featuring: Bruno Alcantara, Jhonatan Carlos Pruitt, Michael Julias, Taylor Stilson, Marcus Williams, Locky Brownlie, Hazel Hoffman
Stylist: Karl Westerberg
Photographer: Shaun Vadella
ABOUT MISTR
MISTR is a telemedicine platform offering free online access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), DoxyPEP, STI testing, Hepatitis C testing and treatment and long-term HIV care in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Gay owned and operated, MISTR has brought together a network of the best doctors, pharmacists, and problem solvers to make HIV prevention and care available to all who need it. No doctor's office, no paperwork and free delivery. Visit .
All Star Ginger Minj for MISTR
