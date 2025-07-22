Nuwellis, Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On August 12, 2025
To access the live webcast, please visit the Investors page of the Nuwellis website at . Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing 1-800-245-3047 (U.S) or 1-203-518-9765 (international) and using the conference ID: NUWEQ2. An audio archive of the webcast will be available following the call on the Investors page at .
About Nuwellis
Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, with a wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland. For more information visit ir.nuwellis.com or visit us on LinkedIn or X .
About the Aquadex SmartFlow® System
The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.
CONTACTS
INVESTORS :
Robert Scott
Chief Financial Officer
...
MEDIA:
Leah McMullen
Director of Communications
...
