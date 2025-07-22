Continuity Named A Sample Vendor In The Gartner® Hype Cycletm For Storage Technologies, 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ContinuityTM has been named as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Storage Technologies, 2025

- Gil HechtNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Continuity TM, a leading provider of cyber resilience solutions, announced that the company has been named as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Storage Technologies, 2025 (For Gartner Subscribers only).According to Gartner,“Cyberstorage actively defends storage systems and data against cyberattacks through prevention, early detection and attack blocking.”“We believe this is a great recognition by Gartner, and further validates the gap that Cyberstorage fills to ensure that organizations' storage and backup systems remain secure and compliant.” said Gil Hecht, CEO and Founder of Continuity.Continuity's flagship solution, StorageGuard, automatically checks the security configuration of enterprise storage and data protection systems, to ensure they're hardened and compliant with security regulations & industry standards.StorageGuard provides comprehensive security coverage of all enterprise storage & backup vendors, including Dell Technologies, NetApp, Brocade (Broadcom), Rubrik, Veritas, Cohesity Hitachi Vantara, HPE, Pure, Commvault, Cisco, IBM, Veeam, and others.Additional Resources:.Read The 2025 Security Maturity of Storage & Data Protection Systems.Read the NIST Special Publication for Security Guidelines for Storage Infrastructure – co-authored by Continuity's CTO.Gartner, Hype Cycle for Storage Technologies, 2025, Julia Palmer, 19 June 2025GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About ContinuityWith the rise in cybersecurity threats, Continuity helps enterprises protect their data by securing their storage and backup systems. Continuity's StorageGuard provides organizations with visibility of all security misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in their storage and backup systems, while automating regulatory compliance.Among Continuity's customers are the world's largest financial services firms and Fortune 500 enterprises, including six of the top 10 US banks. For more information, please visit

Doron Youngerwood

Continuity

+1 6462168628

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.