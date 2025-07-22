HOUSE OF XTRAVAGANZA DEBUTS MODERN MYSTICS, A VISUAL TAROT-INSPIRED FASHION EDITORIAL

How the House of Xtravaganza is using Art and Community as the Ultimate Resistance

Following Netflix's I'm Your Venus, Modern Mystics celebrates queer self-expression through high fashion, spiritual symbolism, and the legacy of ballroom

- Andrew Zaeh

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The House of Xtravaganza , legendary pioneers of New York City's underground ballroom scene, unveil Modern Mystics, a visually stunning fashion editorial reimagining its members as living tarot archetypes, a sacred triad of wisdom, transformation, and radiance. Shot by acclaimed director and photographer Andrew Zaeh and styled by visionary creative director Pamela Buscema, Modern Mystics, blends avant-garde fashion, rich symbolism, and theatrical storytelling to honor the power of queer identity as a form of spiritual and cultural resistance.

Modern Mystics features House members Gisele, Maximo, and Tica as tarot archetypes - The Magician, The Star and The High Priestess - symbolizing transformation, intuition, and hope. Styled in bold, sculptural garments, the trio channels tarot iconography through a contemporary queer lens: flowing robes, ornate jewelry, and dramatic makeup evoke mysticism and ballroom bravado. Set against moody, ritualistic backdrops, the images elevate fashion into a visual language of survival, pride, and transcendence.

"Modern Mystics is more than a fashion editorial - it's a visual ritual that honors the resilience and spiritual power of the House of Xtravaganza," said Andrew Zaeh, Director and Photographer. "By blending tarot with ballroom, we explore how identity and transformation become acts of creation, survival, and sacred expression."

"Modern Mystics is about honoring the strength and creativity within queer and trans communities," said Creative Director Pamela Buscema. "We used fashion and symbolism to tell a deeper story. Identity becomes ritual. Transformation becomes power."

“Modern Mystics isn't just a photoshoot. It's a way to honor who we are and where we come from," said Tica of the House of Xtravaganza. "As the High Priestess, my character carries the intuition, strength, and history of our community forward with pride and purpose."

Modern Mystics arrives at a critical cultural moment marked by rising political challenges to queer and trans rights across the United States and globally. In an era where LGBTQ+ expression faces increasing censorship, legislative attacks, and social backlash, the editorial stands as a powerful act of creative resistance and visibility. By blending fashion, spirituality, and ballroom culture, a historically safe and transformative space for queer and trans people of color, Modern Mystics reclaims narrative and identity through visual storytelling.

Modern Mystics follows the June 23 release of Netflix's I'm Your Venus, which explores the life and legacy of Venus Xtravaganza. Modern Mystics not only honors Venus's legacy but also asserts the enduring relevance and vibrancy of the House of Xtravaganza today, affirming that queer art and identity are vital forms of survival, solidarity, and transformation in today's sociopolitical climate.

Assets, select images, and interviews are available upon request.

About the House of Xtravaganza

The House of Xtravaganza is one of the most iconic and influential houses to emerge from New York City's ballroom scene. Founded in 1982, the House has made a lasting impact on fashion, music, dance, and LGBTQ+ culture, and was one of the first Latinx houses to gain widespread recognition. Known for its artistic innovation and cultural activism, the House continues to serve as a creative and communal force celebrating self-expression, honoring queer and trans resilience, and shaping the future of ballroom for new generations.

Tica of House of Xtravaganza shines as the High Priestess in Modern Mystics

